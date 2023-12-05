India Inc's C-Suite evolution: Adapting to the digital transformation era

In the current business landscape, India is experiencing a profound transformation, with technology assuming a leading role. The emergence of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, cloud computing, and data science has propelled technology forward at an accelerated rate, promising an optimistic future. Over the next five years, the Indian employment market is expected to see a 22% turnover, with the emergence of new job roles in the Techade.

Amid this disruptive era, Artificial Intelligence is transforming job roles and descriptions, impacting efficiency and competency. Although the ethical concerns are high, its impact on turnaround times has improved business across sectors, prompting C-suite considerations of its potential benefits.

Accelerating the conversation, the rise of generative AI has further sparked debate on its impact on business and productivity, especially in the IT industry. There has also been a prevailing notion that AI would replace jobs and ultimately take over, casting a shadow of apprehension over various industries.

However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that AI, or in any other innovation or tool in itself, is not the primary threat. Any change is but an external stimulus and the leadership’s response to this agent of change, in turn, defines its nature.

In essence, the C-suite’s proactive response to AI can either foster growth and success or hinder it, depending on their ability to learn and adapt to the constantly evolving business environment. According to a report, the Indian AI market is predicted to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, with 60% of its GDP driven by four end-user sectors: Industrials & Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, and CPG. The real pioneers of change are companies that embrace AI and understand its potential and comprehend the far-reaching potential of this technology and the disruptive changes it brings.

Following the same reasoning parallelly, the only threat to businesses, culture, and economy, via transformative forces like AI is a leadership that fails to anticipate, understand, learn, act, and adapt to these changes.

To ensure that leadership is in tune to the change that is expected to set pace, below are some of the roles that leaders need to adopt to be digital transformation change agents in India:

Continuous Learning

Continuous learning and adaptability are key stepping-stones to becoming effective digital transformation change agents in today's fast-paced company environment. Progressive leaders understand the necessity of being current on digital developments and advances. They aim to discover possibilities and problems and correlate them with their own company demands to develop educated plans and actions.

Adaptability and flexibility are essential traits for leaders, as they need to be ready to pivot in response to emerging opportunities and challenges. Digital transformation is not a one-time event but an ongoing journey that requires leaders to be proactive and responsive.

Embracing Change and Cultivating Innovation

Leaders must embrace change, foster an innovative culture, and encourage their staff to adapt and implement digital solutions and tactics. They should also set a good example by demonstrating their commitment to digital transformation via their own activities and decision-making processes.

Establishing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

To gauge the impact of their digital transformation efforts, leaders should establish Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and metrics. These quantifiable measures help track progress and assess the success of their digital initiatives. By setting clear and measurable goals, leaders can make data-driven decisions, ensuring that their efforts are aligned with their organization's overall objectives.

Contemporary leaders must remain attuned to the influence of tech and artificial intelligence (AI). In a landscape characterized by constant disruptions and the daily emergence of novel tools and services, it becomes imperative to consistently evaluate the terrain, identify these disruptions, and subsequently devise a strategic stance.

Parting thoughts

The ability to prepare for change is only realized when opportunities are discerned and aligned with instigated transformation. CEOs understand that achieving AI proficiency is not limited to technology adoption; it represents a cultural shift. They serve as exemplars, fostering a culture of learning and adaptability within their organizations. Consequently, they must embrace a more dynamic approach, either by crafting systems that can adjust to the evolving business environment or by constructing entirely new systems that facilitate adaptability.

The author is Uday Chawla, Managing Partner at TRANSEARCH India (views are personal)

(DISCLAIMER: Any views, thoughts, and opinions expressed by the author or authors are solely their own and do not reflect the views, opinions, policies, or position of Business Today)