Is alkaline water better than plain water? What are the benefits?

A famous Slovakian proverb states that "Pure water is the world's first and foremost medicine", this says a lot about the importance of pure water in our lives. Water is not only our necessity for survival but also it is an important aspect of hygiene and wellness. Not only does water have several health benefits such as regulating the body temperature, lubricating body joints but also it is responsible for our very existence.

Over the years, we have seen the levels of water contamination rise due to several natural and man-made factors which have led to several health issues for the consumers. Having said that, we are seeing a paradigm shift in consumer patterns as they are more health-conscious and prefer a healthy diet. Water is one of the most important aspects of a healthy diet as it does possess the ability to revitalise one's body ensuring the well-being of family and friends.

Most people today are not aware of the quality of water that they consume daily and whether the water is healthy enough to be consumed. Most of them have installed or have shown keenness towards owning Reverse Osmosis (RO) products in their households or workplaces.

But the concern remains whether that serves our purpose of getting the absolute quality water. The regular RO process sees the removal of a lot of essential minerals leaving the water with low pH levels making it acidic, bitter, corrosive and unfit for drinking.

The latest and the most innovative advancement in water purifiers is the introduction of alkaline water purification system. This technique not only neutralises the acidic content in the bloodstream but also lowers the Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) resulting in the antioxidant nature of water further adding a wide range of natural minerals to regular drinking water.

Alkaline water is said to have several advantages over plain clean drinking water. Some of these include supporting digestion, strengthening bones, weight loss, keeping the body and skin hydrated along with other anti-ageing and detoxifying properties.

It is also a reliever from gastroesophageal reflux, which is commonly called heartburn. Although, so far none of the authoritative medical companies has come forward to claim to these benefits through any scientific evidence, yet we have a lot of people who consume alkaline water.

Some of them are renowned celebrities are who belong to the world of business, sports and entertainment include Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, Tiger Woods, and more.

This is where Alkaline water comes in which less acidic than regular tap water making it rich in alkalising compounds, including calcium, silica, potassium, magnesium, and bicarbonate which helps remove certain toxins from the human body revitalizing them ensuring better health. Alkaline water is usually perceived a bit expensive compared to the usual mineral water but the health benefits, it provides is immense.

As per recent reports by Allied Market Research, we see that the global water purifier market size, which was earlier valued at $31,013 million in 2018, is now expected to reach $58,322 million by the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2019 to 2025.

Several players in the segment continue to develop and adapt to newer technologies in order to provide their consumers with the best quality drinking water. Havells' recently introduced range of water purifiers offering an extensive 7-stage, rigorous purification process delivering water with a pH of up to 10, that not only restores the taste of the water one drinks but also keeps them healthy.

The aspiration for better health continues as it can have a generational impact if not taken care of. It just takes a small step to start by improving the quality of water we drink which will further lead to the long-term goal of living a toxin-free, nourished life.

(The author is Vice President, Havells India Ltd)