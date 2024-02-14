Modernising IT infra: Here’s why it is critical for workplaces of today

Technology breakthroughs and an increased reliance on hybrid work models are causing a significant upheaval in work. It is vital to make sure that IT resources can manage the workloads associated with the volume of data being generated across environments as businesses use AI more and more in many areas of their operations. With a language model operating on your data, you can now create emails or presentations without requiring any external connectivity. This implies that you have to feel less concerned about your data's privacy. As a result, businesses must proactively mould their future through the strategic management of their IT assets, foster an innovative attitude toward IT infrastructure, and clear the path for a day when efficiency and creativity coexist together.

Modernising the IT infrastructure is the first step in any workforce change. Because most IT departments now work in several settings and regions, moving data across clouds can be expensive and time-consuming. These are some strategies that businesses can think about using to resolve this dilemma.

Multi-cloud Strategy

Investing in several IT and security solutions leads to an intricate web of devices, apps, clouds, and security systems that are not intended for easy integration. Without adequate planning, organizations that deploy several clouds run the risk of winding up in a hybrid environment that includes software stacks and partner collaborations. These components don't integrate and communicate well enough to build a multicloud by "default" method. Though there are obstacles to consider in the long run, this strategy might be effective in the short term. Alternatively, a multi-cloud by "design" strategy is predicated on the tenet of implementing solutions that are in line with business requirements from the start, whether they are on-premises, in the public cloud, colocations, or the edge. The approach may differ depending on the sector and size of the business, but the fundamental idea is always the same: development, both internal and external, must be planned for.

Forming a Secure Foundation

As data and workloads remain the top security targets, constructing a foundation to protect against vulnerabilities specific to digital and hybrid work takes precedence. As evidenced by Dell's Innovation Index, only 30% of IT decision-makers actively evaluate possible risks across the extended attack surface, despite working in a hybrid work environment. This highlights the necessity of coordinating security measures with changing work habits. A Zero Trust architecture that authenticates every interaction and guarantees a thorough recovery plan for cyber resilience in the event of potential assaults are critical steps in guaranteeing that security is integrated as a baseline in every deployed device and operation.

Seamless End-User Experience

Companies should put the end-user experience first by figuring out what each user needs and providing those demands. For instance, giving an executive who travels frequently a thin system with AI and ML capabilities. Customized solutions facilitate the provision of essential technology to teams, while anticipating potential issues through ongoing oversight and a data-driven positive feedback loop that assesses efficiency, validates IT expenditure, and improves the working environment for all.

An effective IT strategy allays organizations' concerns about technology changes by giving them the power to be proactive and create the future. The future of work is not merely a result of technology; rather, it is a purposeful, strategic development propelled by an innovative approach to IT infrastructure. In the years to come, companies will be moving forward with technology while the years before it were all about their adopting it.

Views are personal. The author is Senior Director and General Manager, CSG, Dell Technologies

