Revolutionizing the future of investment technology with innovative user experiences

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry is at the forefront of product-led growth. As a part of this industry, investments play a significant role in personal finance, wealth monitoring, risk management, and financial freedom. Owing to the constant shift and advancement of technology, investment platforms have become critical components that provide innovators with room for transformation.

Having partnered with industry leaders, Think Design has been at the helm of technological developments within the investment sector, creating accessible and delightful user experiences that drive impactful changes in the industry.

The Evolution of Investment Tech

We have witnessed the evolution of investment technology—from simple online platforms to integrated solutions that cater to a variety of user requirements. This change ushered simple transaction-based services to transform into holistic wealth management, aiming to focus on a wider array of users’ financial needs.

Through 3rd party integrations, modern investment platforms offer features that allow users to set specific financial goals and create investment strategies for themselves or receive expert help for the same. AI-powered platforms offer personalized investment plans, considering an investor’s risk threshold, personal goals, and market conditions.

These integrations act as gateway tools for effective portfolio analysis and risk management. Through these, investors gather insight reports entailing the potential impact of the volatile market on portfolio performance, helping them make better and more informed decisions.

Adopting Next-Gen Investment Innovation

Investments have always been central to the industry. Integrating new technologies makes investments more accessible, efficient, and diverse than ever before. At Think Design, we acknowledge the need for constant innovation, which powers our human-centered design approach.

1. Micro-investment Services

Micro-investments have reshaped the investment landscape, providing access to financial markets on limited capital. By reducing the entry barrier, micro-investments promote financial inclusivity for all potential users, regardless of their income bracket.

2. Automation-Driven Investments

As mentioned before, robo-advisors recommend personalized investment strategies and eliminate the need for in-person appointments with financial advisors. Think Design engages in activities that function on similar future-facing design principles to help bridge the gap between accessible financial services and users in need of personalized investment solutions.

3. Decentralized Finance

Blockchain technology enables the creation of headless financial systems, completely changing the way investments are made, transacted, and managed. This future-facing solution can help create financial services adaptive to the upcoming needs of users across the globe. It is essential to create innovative solutions that are sustainable in nature.

Human-Centric Tech-Driven Investment Experiences

Along with technological advancements that have undoubtedly revolutionized investments, there's a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining a human touch in this tech-oriented industry.

Unique user experiences are now being designed to make investment platforms more intuitive and engaging. There is recognition of the value of human interaction as innovators like us strive to strike a balance between innovation and personalized experiences. The inclusion of the human touch when designing tech-driven investment platforms is not about diminishing the role of technology but about improving the overall experience. Omnichannel experiences (i.e., helping users seamlessly shift from offline to online or human-driven to automated experiences), intuitive interfaces, personalized recommendations, support and help agents, and interactive educational resources—all contribute to a sense of engagement with technology that has a human touch throughout their investment journey.

By embracing innovative technologies and placing users at the center of design, the industry is destined for a future where seamless digital experiences redefine the landscape of investments and financial services. Think Design is thrilled to witness the potentially upcoming shifts in the industry, looking forward to opportunities to create stunning experiences that will drive a difference across the globe.

The author is Chief Executive Officer at Think Design Collaborative

