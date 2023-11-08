Revolutionizing digital insurance journeys through improved user experiences

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has traversed a remarkable journey from the traditional setups to the completely digital system we see today. Digitization has swept through, reshaping every aspect of the insurance industry, and changing the way users interact with these services worldwide. And at the center of it lies the seamless integration of effective UX design practices.

Think Design has been at the forefront of this evolution, collaborating with global industry leaders to redefine digital journeys and shape the future of the industry across the globe.

Witnessing Shifts in Digital Journeys

Digitization of the insurance-centric business operations and processes is no longer an option; it is a crucial step towards improved experiences. To accommodate the increasing demands for convenient and quick services of customers, the industry has been implementing innovative solutions.

Decoupling customer-facing services from technological solutions has enabled companies across the sector to adopt a decentralized architecture that rapidly adapts to changing customer needs. These headless systems quickly adopt newer technology and migrate to better solutions, making room for services effortlessly. At Think Design, we envision future-facing insurtech products that bridge the gap between upcoming problems faced by customers and human-centered solutions that create impactful changes worldwide.

Emerging Frontiers Across the Industry

At Think Design, we are focused on powering pioneering ideas that have the potential to shape how individuals access insurance services. These involve aspects of inclusive services as well as informed decision-making to ensure reliance on definitive sources of information.

1. Automation Technology

We're witnessing an exciting culmination of ML, AI, and data analytics with UX design. This blend of technology is capable of delivering hyper-personalized experiences that provide users with critical real-time insights and data-backed prediction to help improve user retention on insurance and other personal finance portals. Thus, automation technology powers services that mimic the role of an insurer dedicated to crafting tailored services for you.

2. Microinsurance Services

To address the concept of insurance for marginalized populations in need of a safety net against financial problems at hand, microinsurance is an inclusive solution that caters to the insurance needs of a larger audience. To match the empathetic functionality of the service, Think Design collaborates with microinsurance providers dedicated to regularizing the financial services available, one intuitive experience at a time.

3. Aggregated Insurance Services

Aggregator products help users navigate the complex web of financial products with the help of a curated array of offerings personalized for each user. They aren't just interfaces but tools that empower users to make better choices.



Crafting a seamless aggregator experience requires the use of intuitive design thinking. Think Design's partnership with aggregator platforms is a distinct reflection of our mission to understand users’ needs and utilize our award-winning design approaches to create revolutionary solutions, especially focusing on personal finance including insurance, finance planning investments, trading, etc.

The Need for a Human-First Solutioning

The world of digital insurance operates with the help of multiple technologies functioning in harmony, where CX plays a significant role. Unlike other consumer-centric industries, seamless UX in the BFSI industry must impart confidence in the users through secure transactions and assured risk mitigation.

As we look into transforming digital offerings across the industry, remembering the need for the human touch is paramount, as it is the only aspect of any service or solution built to not be overtaken by any industry trend. As we continue to witness revolutionary changes worldwide, our fully functioning UX team operates on design principles that keep human nature at the epicenter of any decision-making.

As an innovation-led design agency, Think Design envisions a landscape where financial services transcend complexity as we collaborate with industry giants and commit to crafting solutions that elevate experiences, empower users, and build the future of the industry.

