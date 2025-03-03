Frequent flyers’ guide 2025: India’s top credit cards for airport lounge access

In 2025, airport lounge access has become a crucial perk for frequent travelers in India. Whether you're a business traveller seeking comfort or a leisure flyer looking for a hassle-free experience, credit cards with complimentary lounge access can enhance your journey. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the best credit cards offering airport lounge benefits in India this year.

Related Articles

Why lounge access matters?

Airport lounges provide a peaceful escape from crowded terminals, offering amenities such as free Wi-Fi, complimentary food and beverages, comfortable seating, and even shower facilities in select lounges. These benefits make travel more enjoyable and convenient, especially for frequent flyers.

Best credit cards with lounge access in India

1. HDFC Infinia Credit Card

Lounge access: Cardholders enjoy unlimited complimentary access to airport lounges globally through the Priority Pass program. This benefit extends to both primary and add-on cardholders.

Annual fee: ₹12,500 + GST

Additional perks: High reward points, travel insurance, concierge services

2. SBI Elite Credit Card

Domestic Lounge Access: Cardholders receive 2 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per quarter within India.

International Lounge Access: The card offers 6 complimentary visits to international Priority Pass lounges outside India per year, capped at 2 visits per quarter. Only primary cardholders are eligible for this benefit, and the complimentary membership to the Priority Pass program is valid for 2 years.

Annual Fee: ₹4,999 + GST

Additional Perks: Movie ticket discounts, milestone benefits, dining discounts



3. Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card

Lounge Access: Unlimited Priority Pass visits for primary and add-on cardholders to international lounges and select domestic lounges.

Annual Fee: ₹10,000 + GST

Additional Perks: Complimentary domestic flight tickets, travel vouchers, dining privileges

4. ICICI Sapphiro Credit Card

Lounge Access: 2 international + 4 select domestic lounge visits annually

Annual Fee: ₹6,500 + GST

Additional Perks: Complimentary rounds of golf, discounts on luxury hotels and dining

5. American Express Platinum Card

Lounge Access: Global Lounge Collection with Centurion Lounge, Priority Pass, and domestic lounge access

Annual Fee: ₹10,000 + GST

Additional Perks: Hotel loyalty programs, premium travel concierge, exclusive dining experiences

6. IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card

Lounge Access: 8 international + 8 domestic visits per year on spending ₹20,000 every month

Annual Fee: Lifetime free

Additional Perks: No forex markup, unlimited reward points, concierge services

How to choose the right credit card for lounge access?

When selecting a credit card for lounge access, consider the following:

Annual fee vs benefits: Ensure the perks outweigh the cost.

Number of lounge visits: Frequent travellers should opt for cards offering unlimited or high-count access.

International vs domestic access: Choose based on your travel needs.

Additional perks: Look for added travel benefits like hotel discounts, airline rewards, and concierge services.

With a well-chosen credit card, one can enjoy premium airport experiences without extra costs.

