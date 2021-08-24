Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance reduces its term plan premium by 15%

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) has announced the reduction in the premium rates in ABSLI DigiShield Plan by up to 15%. ABSLI DigiShield is a term insurance plan which can be personalised to suit specific protection needs. Unlike traditional term plans, ABSLI Digishield plan allows a customer to enjoy a guaranteed recurring income starting from age 60 years through the Survival Benefit Option.

Further, it provides the flexibility to reduce the sum assured at a pre-defined retirement age, allowing customers to align their cover as per their outstanding liabilities and the life stage. ABSLI DigiShield Plan offers extensive flexibility to cater to one’s varied protection needs across life stages by offering multiple plan options to choose from, joint life protection, critical illness cover, and rider options to tailor-make a distinctive protection solution for the customers and their loved ones.



“The pandemic lasted longer than expected with people experiencing strains on their personal finances. We have been meticulously observing the pandemic experience before making any price revisions in our products. With a rise in demand for term plans, we have consciously announced a reduction in premium for ABSLI DigiShield Plan, a hyper-personalized term plan offering, to suit our customer’s ever evolving monetary needs. We urge customers to take benefit of this reduced premium pricing of this holistic term plan, providing financial protection for self and loved ones,” says Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.



This plan also provides various premium payment terms, policy tenures and death benefit pay-out options to satisfy customer requirements.

