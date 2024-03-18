scorecardresearch
Business Today
Here is what you should know about Future Generali India’s newly launched women’s health insurance plan

Future Generali India Insurance Company (FGII), a private general insurer, recently launched its latest women’s health insurance plan, tailored to address women’s distinctive needs.

FGII’s “HEALTH POWHER” initiative aims to cater to the diverse needs of women throughout various stages of their lives.

Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO of Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd, said, “We are here to address the largest under-served group in India, which also happens to be India’s largest minority by any measure—and that group is women!  At Future Generali, we are here to offer women a product customised to their needs and requirements, a product that promises to be unique in more ways than one, a product designed through deep research and understanding of what women want. This product is designed through rigorous research- by the women, for the women - and we are proud to put it out to the market.”

The policy has several key features, including increased limits for female cancer treatment, coverage for puberty and menopause-related disorders, emphasis on outpatient care for physical and mental well-being with mental illness benefits restored to 200%, coverage for infertility treatment and oocyte cryopreservation, stem cell storage, a holistic wellness program, lump sum benefits for newborn defects, nursing care, senior care encompassing bone strengthening and joint injections, enhanced maternity benefits including antenatal cover, and numerous other benefits.

Key features

  • Enhanced Limits for Female Cancer Treatments
  • Coverage for Puberty and Menopause related disorders
  • OPD focuses on physical & mental well-being with reinstatement of mental illness benefits to 200%
  • Coverage for infertility treatment & Oocyte cryopreservation
  • Stem Cell Storage
  • Comprehensive Wellness Program
  • Lumpsum benefit for Newborn defect
  • Nursing care
  • Senior Care covers bone strengthening injections, joint injections, etc.
  • Enhanced maternity benefits with the inclusion of Antenatal cover

Additionally, the policy encompasses a range of value-added services such as annual health check-ups, preventive care packages, fitness programs, diet and nutrition guidance, spa wellness treatments, gynaecological consultations, yoga sessions, and more. This combination creates a unique integration of preventative measures and comprehensive healthcare coverage.

Value Added Services

  • Psychological counselling – 4 Sessions
  • Gynaecological Consultation – 4 online sessions
  • Health Check Up– Once in a Policy Year
  • Women Fitness Program – 12 physical sessions
  • Diet & Nutrition – 4 online sessions
  • Spa wellness centers – 2 sessions
  • Face Yoga – 1 Online Session
  • Fitness / Yoga membership – Access to annual membership
  • Health content & Webinars
  • Health & Wellness marketplace – Discounts on wellness products

In a country like India, where women make up approximately half of the population, accounting for around 49%, it's concerning to note that only about 30% of women aged 15-49 were covered under health insurance between 2019-2021, according to data extracted from the National Family Health Survey India report.

Published on: Mar 18, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
