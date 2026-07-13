Monsoon diseases are rising: Are you financially prepared for a health emergency?

The arrival of the monsoon brings relief from soaring temperatures, but it also marks the beginning of a spike in diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya and viral infections. While most families focus on prevention, health experts say many remain financially unprepared for the cost of treatment if a seasonal illness turns severe.

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As heavy rainfall and waterlogging create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, hospitals typically witness a sharp rise in vector-borne and water-borne diseases during the monsoon. While many patients recover with outpatient treatment, others may require hospitalisation, intensive care and repeated diagnostic tests, leading to medical bills that can strain household finances.

Health insurance experts say comprehensive health insurance can help families avoid financial stress during such medical emergencies.

Medical costs can escalate quickly

According to Dr. Vinay Kumar, Vice President – Health Underwriting at Digit Insurance, seasonal illnesses can involve multiple stages of treatment, making medical expenses much higher than many people anticipate.

"Monsoon health risks extend far beyond a single virus, making comprehensive health insurance an absolute necessity rather than an option. When a severe seasonal illness strikes, the financial burden accumulates rapidly across multiple stages of treatment," he said.

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He noted that comprehensive health insurance policies typically cover inpatient treatment, including hospital room rent, nursing charges, specialist consultations and intensive care unit (ICU) expenses. For diseases such as dengue, repeated blood investigations to monitor platelet counts are often necessary, and these diagnostic costs are generally covered under eligible health insurance policies, subject to policy terms.

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Dr. Kumar added that many comprehensive plans also cover eligible pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, allowing policyholders to claim costs incurred on diagnostic tests, medicines and follow-up consultations within the applicable coverage period.

Dengue remains a major concern

Among seasonal diseases, dengue continues to pose one of the biggest health risks during the monsoon.

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According to Dr. Kumar, an uncomplicated dengue hospitalisation may cost between ₹30,000 and ₹60,000, but expenses can increase significantly if complications develop.

"Dengue risk often rises sharply during the monsoon, when stagnant water and changing weather conditions create the perfect environment for seasonal outbreaks, putting unprepared families at risk. While uncomplicated dengue hospitalization might range from ₹30,000 to ₹60,000, severe cases that escalate to critical stages require intensive ICU care. In these severe scenarios, the overall medical expenses can rise well beyond standard estimates," he said.

The total cost may include ICU charges, specialist consultations, laboratory investigations, medicines and prolonged hospital stays, making adequate insurance coverage increasingly important.

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Why comprehensive health insurance matters

Dr. Kumar advised individuals not to depend solely on disease-specific insurance products for monsoon illnesses.

"Instead of relying solely on sachet covers for specific illnesses, individuals should consider a comprehensive health insurance policy to ensure broader financial protection during the monsoons. A robust comprehensive plan ensures that any major medical emergency or hospitalization does not become a financial burden. It covers the treatment costs and provides access to quality healthcare," he said.

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He also highlighted the importance of cashless hospital networks, which enable policyholders to receive treatment without arranging large upfront payments during emergencies.

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Don't overlook OPD cover

Apart from hospitalisation, routine medical expenses such as doctor consultations, blood tests and medicines can also add up during the monsoon.

Dr. Kumar said individuals can consider adding an Outpatient Department (OPD) cover to their existing health insurance plan to manage these expenses. While the add-on may slightly increase the premium, it can help absorb consultation charges, diagnostic costs and pharmacy bills associated with seasonal illnesses.

He added that many insurers also offer wellness benefits, teleconsultations, medicine discounts and recovery support services. However, policyholders should read the policy document carefully, understand waiting periods, exclusions and coverage conditions, and review their insurance needs before the monsoon season peaks. A well-chosen comprehensive health policy can help families focus on recovery rather than worrying about mounting medical expenses.