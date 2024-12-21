Our beach wedding in Goa is planned for the next monsoon season. Can I get insurance for weather and jewellery risks?

Our beach wedding in Goa is planned for next monsoon season. Given the weather risks, what specific coverage should we opt for? The wedding budget is Rs 40 lakh, with advance payments to vendors. Also, does regular jewellery insurance cover transit between venues? How does claim settlement work?

Reply by Gaurav Arora - Chief UW & Claims for Property & Casualty, ICICI Lombard.



A wedding insurance policy can be customised to protect against any unforeseen circumstances leading to the cancellation or postponement of the wedding. Adverse weather (heavy storms, floods, etc.) may be prevalent during the monsoon season. The policy needs to be customized to specifically include risks against adverse weather leading to event disruptions and damage to the wedding property.



In the claim settlement process, the documentation requirements are minimal and specific to the nature of the claim. For weather-related claims, the cause of loss is mostly evident from media reports or from weather-effect photos or videos of the location, and the same shall suffice as adequate proof of causation for our claims team. For such obvious weather-related events, our claims team does not insist on any Meteorological Department reports.



Jewellery worn by the bride/groom and their immediate family members can be protected under the wedding insurance policy. Any accidental loss to the jewellery including burglary and theft can be covered while the jewellery is worn or lying in safe at the wedding venue. The coverage for jewellery across the different venues and the coverage during transit between venues can get covered under the policy. For both self-owned jewellery and borrowed jewellery from relatives, it is preferable to have substantiation for the weight and carat so that in the unfortunate event of any claim, it becomes easier to confirm on the value of the jewellery.

