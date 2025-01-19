scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Insurance
‘Unfortunately, 50% of all claims...’: Food Pharmer sheds light on hidden practices in health insurance industry

Feedback

‘Unfortunately, 50% of all claims...’: Food Pharmer sheds light on hidden practices in health insurance industry

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, highlighted the clauses, blacklisted hospitals and exclusions that leads to rejected claims along with their possible solutions. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Himatsingka, popularly known as the ‘Food Pharmer’ is a certified health coach, who is on a mission to improve health literacy in India. Himatsingka, popularly known as the ‘Food Pharmer’ is a certified health coach, who is on a mission to improve health literacy in India.

The nearly 70 percent sanctioned amount of the Rs 35.95 lakh medical bill for actor Saif Ali Khan’s treatment at Lilavati Hospital has reignited debates about exorbitant healthcare costs and insurance policies in India.  

Influencer Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, shed light on the hidden practices of the health insurance industry that leads to cancellation or partial pay of 50 percent of the claims. 

Related Articles

In a post on X (formally Twitter), wrote, “2 weeks ago, I launched ‘Terms and Conditions Samjhega India Campaign’ to educate Indians about misleading claims by various industries. I asked everyone to vote which industry I should start with, and over 80% of people voted for health insurance.” 

In the follow-up posts Himatsingka highlighted the clauses, blacklisted hospitals and exclusions that leads to rejected claims along with their possible solutions. 

As per the post, here are top 3 such factors behind rejection of claims: 

PROBLEM: Reasonable and Customary Clause  

Insurers may use this rule to pay a portion of your hospital bill. For example, assume a cataract operation costs Rs 790k at a hospital. However, the insurer covers only Rs 60k, claiming this is the reasonable limit for such a treatment. 

SOLUTION: Request a detailed explanation from the health. insurance company. If they can't provide an explanation, make an official complaint to the grievance cell. 

PROBLEM: Blacklisted Hospitals 

Insurance doesn't cover treatments from certain hospitals due to past issues like billing disagreements. 

SOLUTION: Find out in advance which hospitals might be blacklisted by your health insurance policy. 

In case of emergency, if you end up going to a blacklisted hospital, ask to be transferred to an in-network hospital after your health becomes stable. 

PROBLEM: Permanent Exclusions 

There are some health conditions and treatments that are NEVER covered. These include: 

* Conditions caused by alcohol or drug use. 

* Unproven treatments 

* Cosmetic procedures that are only for aesthetic enhancement 

SOLUTION: Consult a CERTIFIED advisor, who can explain your policy before you choose one, including what treatments are covered and not covered. 

Himatsingka, popularly known as the ‘Food Pharmer’ is a certified health coach, who is on a mission to improve health literacy in India by educating people on the importance of reading food labels. His efforts have garnered over two million followers on social media. 

Published on: Jan 19, 2025, 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement