'12% returns if you know where to look': CA says this insurance loophole could beat FDs

In India’s fast-evolving alternative investment scene, a niche strategy is gaining quiet traction: buying pre-owned life insurance policies.

Chartered Accountant Meenal Goel highlighted in a LinkedIn post how investors can legally take over life insurance policies under Section 38 of the Insurance Act—a lesser-known clause that allows policyholders to assign their policies to others.

Here’s how it works:

A policyholder unable to continue paying premiums transfers their policy to an investor.

The investor takes over premium payments and, in return, receives the maturity benefits.

Since the policies are acquired at a discount to their final value, annualized returns of 9–12% are possible.

Importantly, Goel clarifies this is not about Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), but traditional life insurance policies traded in secondary deals.

Still, she adds key caveats:

Returns vary by insurer credibility, policy tenure, and internal rate of return (IRR) assumptions.

Liquidity is low—investors must be ready to hold the policy to maturity.

It’s not a “get-rich” vehicle but a fixed-income alternative that requires careful due diligence.

This market remains niche and lightly regulated. It’s not for casual investors—but for those who understand insurance deeply, it could be a viable path to steady, above-market returns.