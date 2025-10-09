'12% returns if you know where to look': CA says this insurance loophole could beat FDs

In India’s fast-evolving alternative investment scene, a niche strategy is gaining quiet traction: buying pre-owned life insurance policies.
Chartered Accountant Meenal Goel highlighted in a LinkedIn post how investors can legally take over life insurance policies under Section 38 of the Insurance Act—a lesser-known clause that allows policyholders to assign their policies to others.
Here’s how it works:
Since the policies are acquired at a discount to their final value, annualized returns of 9–12% are possible.
Importantly, Goel clarifies this is not about Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), but traditional life insurance policies traded in secondary deals.
Still, she adds key caveats:
Returns vary by insurer credibility, policy tenure, and internal rate of return (IRR) assumptions.
Liquidity is low—investors must be ready to hold the policy to maturity.
It’s not a “get-rich” vehicle but a fixed-income alternative that requires careful due diligence.
This market remains niche and lightly regulated. It’s not for casual investors—but for those who understand insurance deeply, it could be a viable path to steady, above-market returns.