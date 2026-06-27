Bandhan Bank raises FD interest rates to 7.95% for seniors; compare returns across banks

Senior citizens looking for higher returns on fixed deposits have another option as Bandhan Bank has revised interest rates across select tenures. The private lender now offers up to 7.95% per annum for senior citizens, while regular depositors can earn as much as 7.45%, making it one of the more competitive FD offerings in the market.

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The revised rates come amid intense competition among banks to mobilise retail deposits, even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its June monetary policy review.

Bandhan Bank raises FD rates

Bandhan Bank has increased fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points on select tenures.

Under the revised structure, senior citizens will receive the highest interest rate of 7.95% on deposits with a tenure of two years to less than three years. For the same tenure, general customers will earn 7.45%.

For deposits with a tenure of three years to less than five years, the bank is offering 7.75% to senior citizens and 7.25% to other customers.

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Among shorter tenures, one-year deposits fetch 7.50% for senior citizens and 7% for general customers.

The revised rates took effect on June 20, 2026.

Apart from fixed deposits, the bank continues to offer 6.5% interest on savings account balances above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh.

Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates (Effective June 20, 2026)

Maturity Tenure General Customers Senior Citizens 7 days – 14 days 2.95% 3.70% 15 days – 30 days 2.95% 3.70% 31 days – Less than 2 months 3.45% 4.20% 2 months – Less than 3 months 4.20% 4.95% 3 months – Less than 6 months 4.20% 4.95% 6 months – Less than 1 year 4.20% 4.95% 1 year 7.00% 7.50% 1 year 1 day – 1 year 9 months 7.00% 7.50% 1 year 9 months 1 day – Less than 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years – Less than 3 years 7.45% 7.95% 3 years – Less than 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 years – Up to 10 years 5.85% 6.60%

MUST READ: FD rates in June 2026: These 20 banks offer up to 8.10% interest on fixed deposit schemes

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FCNR(B) deposit rates also increased

Last week, Bandhan Bank also revised interest rates on its Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits for non-resident Indian (NRI) customers.

The lender now offers 7.1% interest on US dollar-denominated FCNR(B) deposits of USD 1 million and above for tenures ranging from three to five years. Deposits of up to USD 1 million will earn 7%.

Other banks have also revised FD rates

Bandhan Bank is not the only lender to tweak deposit rates in June. Several private and public sector banks have revised their FD offerings as they compete for retail deposits.

Yes Bank, which revised rates on June 2, now offers up to 7.25% to general customers and 7.75% to senior citizens on deposits with a tenure of 18 months and one day to less than 24 months.

DCB Bank revised rates on June 1, offering up to 7.5% for general customers on select tenures. Senior citizens can earn 8%, while customers aged 70 years and above under the bank's "Senior Citizens Plus" category can receive up to 8.05%.

MUST READ: Fixed Deposit schemes: Special 555-day FDs offer up to 7.5% -- Check rates at top banks

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Among public sector lenders, Union Bank of India offers its highest rate of 6.65% on 555-day fixed deposits following its latest revision.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) currently offers a maximum of 6.6% for general customers on 444-day deposits. Senior citizens earn 7.1%, while super senior citizens receive 7.4% for the same tenure.

Latest FD rates offered by banks (June 2026)

Bank Highest Rate for General Customers Highest Rate for Senior Citizens Eligible Tenure Bandhan Bank 7.45% 7.95% 2 years to less than 3 years Yes Bank 7.25% 7.75% 18 months 1 day to less than 24 months DCB Bank 7.50% 8.00% (8.05% for 70+ Senior Citizens Plus) Select tenures including 24–25 months, 34–35 months and 60–61 months Union Bank of India 6.65% Senior citizen rate varies as per bank norms 555 days Punjab National Bank (PNB) 6.60% 7.10% (7.40% for Super Senior Citizens) 444 days

What it means for depositors

The recent revisions indicate that banks continue to compete aggressively for deposits despite the RBI maintaining the policy rate. While lending rates have largely stabilised, deposit rates continue to be fine-tuned as lenders seek to strengthen their funding base.

MUST READ: FD rates in June 2026: Banks that revised fixed deposit rates; Here's what seniors can earn

Based on the latest revisions, general customers can currently earn up to 7.5% annually on bank fixed deposits, while senior citizens can earn as much as 8.05%, depending on the bank and tenure. Experts advise investors to compare both interest rates and tenure before locking in an FD, as the highest returns are often available only for specific maturity periods.

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