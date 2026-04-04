Form 121 for senior citizens: Starting April 1, 2026, a key change in India’s tax framework aims to make life significantly easier for senior citizens. The government has introduced Form 121, a unified self-declaration form that replaces the widely used Form 15H and Form 15G, simplifying the process of avoiding Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

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For senior citizens who rely heavily on fixed deposit (FD) interest, pensions, or other passive income streams, this change is particularly relevant.

From Form 15H to Form 121

Until now, senior citizens (aged 60 and above) relied on Form 15H to avoid TDS, while younger individuals used Form 15G. This dual structure often created confusion, especially for those managing multiple accounts or transitioning into retirement.

With the introduction of Form 121, the system becomes age-neutral, allowing all eligible individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to use a single, standardised form. While the eligibility criteria remain unchanged—primarily that total income should be below the taxable limit and tax liability should be nil—the compliance process becomes far more straightforward.

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Until now:

Senior citizens (aged 60 and above) used Form 15H

Individuals below 60 used Form 15G

From April 2026:

Both forms are replaced by a single, unified Form 121

The system becomes age-neutral, removing the need to choose between forms

While the eligibility conditions remain the same—primarily that total income should be below the taxable limit and tax liability should be nil—the process becomes more streamlined.

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Unified declaration

One of the biggest advantages of Form 121 is standardisation. Instead of multiple forms with similar purposes, taxpayers now submit a single declaration across age groups.

For senior citizens, this eliminates confusion and reduces dependency on intermediaries for compliance. The form continues to function as a self-declaration, ensuring that eligible individuals can receive income—such as FD interest, dividends, or rent—without TDS deduction.

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Income sources

Form 121 expands usability across multiple income streams, including:

Bank and post office FD interest

Dividends from shares and mutual funds

Rental income

This broader applicability ensures that senior citizens with diversified income sources can manage TDS through one consolidated form, rather than dealing with fragmented processes.

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Digital Tracking with UIN

A major structural upgrade is the introduction of a 26-character Unique Identification Number (UIN) for every Form 121 submission. This brings greater transparency and traceability to the process, especially for individuals who submit declarations across multiple banks or financial institutions. It reduces the chances of duplication, simplifies tracking, and aligns with the government’s push towards a more digitised tax ecosystem.

This enhances:

Transparency in filings

Ease of tracking submissions across institutions

Reduction in duplication or manual errors

For senior citizens managing multiple deposits across banks, this feature simplifies record-keeping and compliance monitoring.

ALSO READ: Form 15H scrapped: What senior citizens must know about new Form 121 for TDS relief

PAN-based and digitally integrated

Form 121 is PAN-mandated, aligning with the government’s push towards a fully digitised tax ecosystem. This ensures:

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Faster processing of declarations

Better integration with income tax systems

Reduced chances of mismatch or rejection

While this adds a compliance requirement, it ultimately improves efficiency and reduces delays.

Why it matters for senior citizens

For many retirees, cash flow stability is critical. TDS deductions, even if refundable later, can disrupt monthly income.

By submitting Form 121:

Eligible individuals can avoid upfront TDS deduction

Receive full interest or income payouts

Avoid the hassle of waiting for tax refunds

This is particularly beneficial for those dependent on fixed income sources.

Important points to remember

Form 121 must be submitted every financial year (like Form 15H)

It is valid only if total tax liability is zero

It must be submitted to each bank or institution separately

Incorrect declarations may attract penalties

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Tax filing simplified

The introduction of Form 121 marks a clear shift towards simplified, taxpayer-friendly compliance, especially for senior citizens. By replacing multiple forms with a single, standardised declaration, the government has reduced complexity while improving efficiency. For senior citizens, the change ensures smoother income flow, easier compliance, and better control over their tax obligations, making Form 121 a critical financial tool in the new tax year.