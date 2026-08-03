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Best FD Rates: J&K Bank vs Karnataka Bank interest rates compared across tenures

Best FD Rates: J&K Bank vs Karnataka Bank interest rates compared across tenures

J&K Bank and Karnataka Bank offer fixed deposit schemes across a wide range of tenures, with interest rates varying by deposit period and customer category. Here's a comparison of their latest FD rates, including returns on 1-year, 3-year, 5-year and Tax Saver fixed deposits, to help investors evaluate their options.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 6:35 AM IST
Best FD Rates: J&K Bank vs Karnataka Bank interest rates compared across tenuresFor investors comparing the two banks, J&K Bank offers higher interest rates across most key tenures, including one-year, three-year, five-year and tax-saving fixed deposits.

Market volatility often prompts investors to rebalance their portfolios in favour of safer assets, with fixed deposits remaining a popular choice for guaranteed returns. While FD interest rates change with the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy and banks' funding costs, comparing rates across lenders can help investors maximise returns without taking market risk.

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Scheduled banks currently offer fixed deposit interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% per annum for regular depositors across tenures of seven days to 10 years. Although small finance banks continue to offer the highest returns, several public and private sector banks remain competitive for investors looking for a balance between returns, tenure flexibility and branch network. Among them, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Bank and Karnataka Bank offer a range of FD options for regular and senior citizen depositors.

J&K Bank FD interest rates

J&K Bank offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.30% per annum for regular customers and 4.00% to 7.80% per annum for senior citizens on deposits below ₹3 crore. The bank's highest rate of 7.30% is available on a special 888-day tenure, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.80% on the same tenure.

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Tenure Regular Senior Citizens
7-30 days 3.50% 4.00%
31-45 days 3.75% 4.25%
46-90 days 5.00% 5.50%
91-180 days 5.50% 6.00%
181-270 days 5.90% 6.40%
271 days-less than 1 year 6.00% 6.50%
1 year-less than 18 months 6.80% 7.30%
2 years-887 days 6.75% 7.25%
888 days 7.30% 7.80%
3 years-less than 5 years 6.70% 7.20%
5-10 years 6.75% 7.25%

The bank also offers a Tax Saver FD carrying 6.75% interest for regular customers and 7.25% for senior citizens for deposits with a tenure of five to 10 years.

MUST READ: ICICI Bank vs Bandhan Bank: Compare FD interest rates before investing your money

Karnataka Bank FD interest rates

Karnataka Bank offers FD interest rates between 3.50% and 7.00% per annum for regular depositors and 3.75% to 7.40% per annum for senior citizens. Its highest rate of 7.00% is available on a special 555-day deposit, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.40%.

Tenure Regular Senior Citizens
7-45 days 3.50% 3.75%
46-90 days 4.00% 4.25%
91-179 days 4.75% 5.00%
180 days-less than 1 year 5.75% 6.00%
1 year-554 days 6.50% 6.90%
555 days 7.00% 7.40%
556 days-2 years 6.40% 6.80%
Above 2 years-5 years 6.15% 6.55%
Above 5-10 years 5.50% 5.90%

Karnataka Bank's KBL Tax Planner, a five-year tax-saving fixed deposit, offers 6.50% interest to regular depositors and 6.90% to senior citizens.

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J&K Bank vs Karnataka Bank: FD comparison

Feature J&K Bank Karnataka Bank
Highest FD rate (Regular) 7.30% 7.00%
Highest FD rate (Senior) 7.80% 7.40%
1-year FD 6.80% 6.50%
3-year FD 6.70% 6.15%
5-year FD 6.75% 6.15%
Tax Saver FD 6.75% 6.50%

For investors comparing the two banks, J&K Bank offers higher interest rates across most key tenures, including one-year, three-year, five-year and tax-saving fixed deposits. However, the choice should also take into account liquidity requirements, premature withdrawal rules, branch accessibility and deposit insurance. Deposits held with scheduled banks are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) for up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, providing an additional layer of safety.

MUST READ: Bandhan Bank vs Bank of Baroda FD rates: Compare interest rates across 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year tenures

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 6:35 AM IST
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