Best FD Rates: J&K Bank vs Karnataka Bank interest rates compared across tenures

J&K Bank FD interest rates

J&K Bank offers FD interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.30% per annum for regular customers and 4.00% to 7.80% per annum for senior citizens on deposits below ₹3 crore. The bank's highest rate of 7.30% is available on a special 888-day tenure, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.80% on the same tenure.

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Tenure Regular Senior Citizens 7-30 days 3.50% 4.00% 31-45 days 3.75% 4.25% 46-90 days 5.00% 5.50% 91-180 days 5.50% 6.00% 181-270 days 5.90% 6.40% 271 days-less than 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 1 year-less than 18 months 6.80% 7.30% 2 years-887 days 6.75% 7.25% 888 days 7.30% 7.80% 3 years-less than 5 years 6.70% 7.20% 5-10 years 6.75% 7.25%

The bank also offers a Tax Saver FD carrying 6.75% interest for regular customers and 7.25% for senior citizens for deposits with a tenure of five to 10 years.

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Karnataka Bank FD interest rates

Karnataka Bank offers FD interest rates between 3.50% and 7.00% per annum for regular depositors and 3.75% to 7.40% per annum for senior citizens. Its highest rate of 7.00% is available on a special 555-day deposit, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.40%.

Tenure Regular Senior Citizens 7-45 days 3.50% 3.75% 46-90 days 4.00% 4.25% 91-179 days 4.75% 5.00% 180 days-less than 1 year 5.75% 6.00% 1 year-554 days 6.50% 6.90% 555 days 7.00% 7.40% 556 days-2 years 6.40% 6.80% Above 2 years-5 years 6.15% 6.55% Above 5-10 years 5.50% 5.90%

Karnataka Bank's KBL Tax Planner, a five-year tax-saving fixed deposit, offers 6.50% interest to regular depositors and 6.90% to senior citizens.

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J&K Bank vs Karnataka Bank: FD comparison

Feature J&K Bank Karnataka Bank Highest FD rate (Regular) 7.30% 7.00% Highest FD rate (Senior) 7.80% 7.40% 1-year FD 6.80% 6.50% 3-year FD 6.70% 6.15% 5-year FD 6.75% 6.15% Tax Saver FD 6.75% 6.50%

For investors comparing the two banks, J&K Bank offers higher interest rates across most key tenures, including one-year, three-year, five-year and tax-saving fixed deposits. However, the choice should also take into account liquidity requirements, premature withdrawal rules, branch accessibility and deposit insurance. Deposits held with scheduled banks are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) for up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, providing an additional layer of safety.

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