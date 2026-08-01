ICICI Bank vs Bandhan Bank: Compare FD interest rates before investing your money

Bandhan Bank currently outpaces ICICI Bank on medium-term deposits, while ICICI Bank may appeal to investors prioritising the stability and wider branch network of a large private lender.
ICICI Bank FD interest rates
ICICI Bank offers its highest interest rate of 6.50% for deposits with tenures ranging from 3 years 1 day to 10 years. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.10% on deposits of 3 years 1 day to 5 years.
|Tenure
|Regular
|Senior Citizens
|7-45 days
|2.75%
|3.25%
|46-90 days
|4.00%
|4.50%
|91-184 days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|185 days-1 year
|5.50%
|6.00%
|1 year-18 months
|6.25%
|6.75%
|18 months-2 years
|6.30%
|6.80%
|2 years 1 day-3 years
|6.45%
|6.95%
|3 years 1 day-5 years
|6.50%
|7.10%
|5 years 1 day-10 years
|6.50%
|7.00%
ICICI Bank's 5-year Tax Saver FD offers 6.50% to regular investors and 7.10% to senior citizens.
Bandhan Bank FD interest rates
Bandhan Bank offers its highest FD rate of 7.45% on deposits with tenures of 2 years to less than 3 years, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.95% for the same tenure.
|Tenure
|Regular
|Senior Citizens
|7-14 days
|2.95%
|3.70%
|15-30 days
|2.95%
|3.70%
|31 days-less than 2 months
|3.45%
|4.20%
|2-6 months
|4.20%
|4.95%
|6 months-less than 1 year
|4.20%
|4.95%
|1 year-less than 2 years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 years-less than 3 years
|7.45%
|7.95%
|3 years-less than 5 years
|7.25%
|7.75%
|5-10 years
|5.85%
|6.60%
Bandhan Bank's 5-year Tax Saver FD offers 6.25% to regular depositors and 7.25% to senior citizens.
FD rate comparison
|Feature
|ICICI Bank
|Bandhan Bank
|Highest FD rate (Regular)
|6.50%
|7.45%
|Highest FD rate (Senior)
|7.10%
|7.95%
|1-year FD
|6.25%
|7.00%
|3-year FD
|6.45%-6.50%
|7.25%-7.45%
|5-year FD
|6.50%
|5.85%
|Tax Saver FD
|6.50%
|6.25%
Across the banking sector, scheduled banks currently offer FD rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% for regular investors. Small finance banks continue to lead the market, with institutions such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offering up to 8.10%, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank, which offer rates as high as 8.00%. Investors should compare returns, tenure, liquidity needs and deposit insurance before choosing an FD.