ICICI Bank vs Bandhan Bank: Compare FD interest rates before investing your money

Bandhan Bank currently outpaces ICICI Bank on medium-term deposits, while ICICI Bank may appeal to investors prioritising the stability and wider branch network of a large private lender.

ICICI Bank FD interest rates

ICICI Bank offers its highest interest rate of 6.50% for deposits with tenures ranging from 3 years 1 day to 10 years. Senior citizens can earn up to 7.10% on deposits of 3 years 1 day to 5 years.

Tenure Regular Senior Citizens 7-45 days 2.75% 3.25% 46-90 days 4.00% 4.50% 91-184 days 4.50% 5.00% 185 days-1 year 5.50% 6.00% 1 year-18 months 6.25% 6.75% 18 months-2 years 6.30% 6.80% 2 years 1 day-3 years 6.45% 6.95% 3 years 1 day-5 years 6.50% 7.10% 5 years 1 day-10 years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank's 5-year Tax Saver FD offers 6.50% to regular investors and 7.10% to senior citizens.

Bandhan Bank FD interest rates

Bandhan Bank offers its highest FD rate of 7.45% on deposits with tenures of 2 years to less than 3 years, while senior citizens can earn up to 7.95% for the same tenure.

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Tenure Regular Senior Citizens 7-14 days 2.95% 3.70% 15-30 days 2.95% 3.70% 31 days-less than 2 months 3.45% 4.20% 2-6 months 4.20% 4.95% 6 months-less than 1 year 4.20% 4.95% 1 year-less than 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years-less than 3 years 7.45% 7.95% 3 years-less than 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5-10 years 5.85% 6.60%

Bandhan Bank's 5-year Tax Saver FD offers 6.25% to regular depositors and 7.25% to senior citizens.

FD rate comparison

Feature ICICI Bank Bandhan Bank Highest FD rate (Regular) 6.50% 7.45% Highest FD rate (Senior) 7.10% 7.95% 1-year FD 6.25% 7.00% 3-year FD 6.45%-6.50% 7.25%-7.45% 5-year FD 6.50% 5.85% Tax Saver FD 6.50% 6.25%

Across the banking sector, scheduled banks currently offer FD rates ranging from 2.50% to 8.10% for regular investors. Small finance banks continue to lead the market, with institutions such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offering up to 8.10%, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank, which offer rates as high as 8.00%. Investors should compare returns, tenure, liquidity needs and deposit insurance before choosing an FD.