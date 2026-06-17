Crypto is becoming a portfolio asset, not a get-rich-quick bet: Report

Indian investors are increasingly treating cryptocurrencies as a component of diversified portfolios rather than an all-or-nothing wager, with nearly half allocating less than 10% of their wealth to digital assets, according to a new survey by crypto investment platform Mudrex.

The findings, published in the How India Trades Crypto 2026 report, suggest that India's crypto market is undergoing a behavioural shift, with investors adopting strategies that resemble traditional wealth management practices instead of chasing short-term gains.

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Based on responses from 6,120 investors across 22 states, the survey found that 48.4% of respondents allocate less than 10% of their total portfolio to cryptocurrencies, while more than 70% keep their exposure below 25%.

The report describes crypto as a "satellite asset" in investors' portfolios, held alongside equities and other instruments and managed within a broader financial strategy.

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The trend marks a departure from the stereotype of crypto investors as speculative traders seeking overnight riches.

"There's a dated perception that India's crypto users are speculative traders chasing the next price move. This survey shows that most Indian crypto traders and investors are systematic, patient, and measured under pressure," Edul Patel, founder and CEO of Mudrex, said.

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The survey found that 91% of investors avoid panic selling during periods of market volatility, choosing instead to either observe, make calibrated portfolio adjustments or remain inactive.

Long-term investing has emerged as the dominant approach. About 41.2% of respondents identified themselves as buy-and-hold investors, making them the largest cohort in the survey, ahead of short-term traders, who accounted for 25.8%.

The findings also indicate that experience matters. Investors aged between 35 and 44 displayed the highest conviction, with 45.2% identifying as long-term holders. The report noted that mature investors with longer exposure to market cycles are more inclined to stay invested through periods of volatility rather than exit at the first sign of turbulence.

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Women investors also demonstrated stronger long-term tendencies. Nearly 46.4% of women respondents identified themselves as buy-and-hold investors, compared with 40.7% of men. Women were also less likely to engage in short-term trading, underscoring higher levels of patience and portfolio discipline.

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The growing acceptance of systematic investing is another sign of the market's evolution. Mudrex said crypto SIP openings increased more than 220% in 2025, while average monthly contributions rose to between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 by December.

India is already the world's largest crypto market by user count, with approximately 119 million active participants, according to the report. Non-metro cities account for 40% of participation, indicating that crypto adoption is spreading beyond traditional urban centres.

Mudrex said the findings point to a maturing investor class whose behaviour increasingly resembles that of mainstream savers and equity investors. As participation broadens and investment habits become more disciplined, cryptocurrencies appear to be evolving from a speculative trade into a portfolio allocation designed for long-term wealth creation and diversification.

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