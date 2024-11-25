Delhi govt launches pension scheme: Eligibility, benefits, and how much seniors can get

The Delhi government has launched its senior citizen pension scheme, offering monthly financial aid to residents aged 60 and above. On its first day, the scheme drew over 10,000 applications, marking significant demand for the assistance program.

The state opened 80,000 new registration slots for senior citizens under the scheme.

Under the scheme, senior citizens aged 60-69 will receive ₹2,000 per month, while those aged 70 and above will get ₹2,500. Additional benefits are available for applicants from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and minority communities.

Eligibility and Application Process

To qualify, applicants must:

Be 60 years or older.

Have resided in Delhi for at least five years.

Possess an Aadhaar card with a local address.

Have an annual family income under ₹1 lakh.

Hold a singly-operated bank account.

Applicants must not be receiving any other pension or financial assistance from the central or state governments.

Applications can be submitted through the Delhi government’s e-district portal, which opened on November 24.

Old-age pensions have long been a contentious political issue. Earlier this year, the BJP criticized the Delhi government for not expanding the scheme since 2018 despite the capacity to add one lakh beneficiaries.

In August, the AAP government accused the central government of withholding its contribution to pensions for over a lakh beneficiaries since March, claiming it was restored only after relentless lobbying.