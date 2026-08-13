Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?

FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?

BANDHANBNK176.00(1.15%)

FD investors can earn significantly more by comparing interest rates across banks, with Bandhan Bank offering 7.45% and IDFC First Bank 7.25% to regular depositors. SBI’s highest regular FD rate stands at 6.45%, creating a gap that could translate into thousands of rupees in additional interest on larger deposits.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 5:45 AM IST
FD Rates: Bandhan Bank offers 7.45%, IDFC First 7.25% — How much more can you earn than SBI?Investors should check premature withdrawal rules, payout options, taxation and the bank’s deposit insurance coverage.

Fixed deposit (FD) investors looking for higher returns may find a significant gap between the rates offered by large banks and some private lenders. As per the latest FD rate data, Bandhan Bank offers a maximum regular-citizen rate of 7.45%, while IDFC First Bank offers 7.25%. In comparison, SBI’s highest regular FD rate is 6.45%.

Advertisement

The difference may look small in percentage terms, but it can add up to thousands of rupees as the deposit size increases.

Bandhan, IDFC First offer higher rates than SBI

Bandhan Bank’s highest regular FD rate of 7.45% is available for a 2-year tenure, while IDFC First Bank offers 7.25% for a 3-year deposit. SBI’s highest regular rate of 6.45% is applicable to a 444-day tenure.

Bank Highest regular FD rate Applicable tenure
Bandhan Bank 7.45% 2 years
IDFC First Bank 7.25% 3 years
SBI 6.45% 444 days

Bandhan Bank’s rate is 1 percentage point higher than SBI’s top rate, while IDFC First Bank’s rate is 0.80 percentage point higher.

ALSO READ: 8.10% FD rate vs 6.50%: How much more can you earn by choosing a higher-rate bank?

How much more can you earn?

Advertisement

For a simple illustration, consider a deposit of ₹5 lakh and calculate the annual interest based on the quoted rates. This is only a rate comparison; actual FD maturity amounts will depend on the tenure, compounding frequency and applicable bank rules.

Bank Rate Annual interest on ₹5 lakh Extra vs SBI
Bandhan Bank 7.45% ₹37,250 ₹5,000
IDFC First Bank 7.25% ₹36,250 ₹4,000
SBI 6.45% ₹32,250

At these rates, a ₹5 lakh deposit would generate ₹5,000 more in annual interest at Bandhan Bank than at SBI, while IDFC First Bank would generate ₹4,000 more.

For a ₹10 lakh deposit, the annual interest difference rises to ₹10,000 between Bandhan Bank and SBI and ₹8,000 between IDFC First Bank and SBI.

Deposit Bandhan vs SBI IDFC First vs SBI
₹1 lakh ₹1,000 more/year ₹800 more/year
₹5 lakh ₹5,000 more/year ₹4,000 more/year
₹10 lakh ₹10,000 more/year ₹8,000 more/year

ALSO READ: Senior Citizen FD rates in August 2026: These banks offer up to 8.50%

Advertisement

Rate is not the only factor

Investors should not choose an FD solely on the basis of the highest headline rate. The applicable tenure is equally important, particularly because the three rates above apply to different maturities.

Investors should also check premature withdrawal rules, payout options, taxation and the bank’s deposit insurance coverage. Under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), eligible deposits are insured up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest.

Therefore, before moving money for a slightly higher FD rate, investors should compare the tenure, effective maturity value and overall risk rather than looking at the interest rate alone.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 5:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more