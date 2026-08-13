China’s visa-free push is paying off: Foreign tourist arrivals jump 20%: Report

The surge marks a significant turnaround for China’s tourism industry after years of pandemic-related restrictions. Around 35 million foreign tourists visited China in 2025, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, taking the country closer to established Asian tourism markets.

Visa-free travel has emerged as a major driver of the recovery. More than 70% of foreign travellers arriving in China in 2025 entered under visa-free arrangements, a sharp increase from the previous year.

China began gradually expanding visa-free access in 2023 as Beijing sought to rebuild international tourism and restore travel links disrupted during the pandemic. The initial recovery was slow, partly because of lingering perceptions from China’s strict Covid restrictions and the delayed restoration of international flight routes.

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The momentum has since accelerated. Countries leading the tourism surge include South Korea, Russia, Malaysia and Thailand, according to the data. Beijing has also recorded strong growth in arrivals from Vietnam and Russia. Japanese arrivals, meanwhile, have declined amid a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

Tourism marketing

China's visa policy has been accompanied by a major push to promote the country to international travellers. Local tourism authorities have increasingly turned to global social-media platforms, including X and TikTok, despite both being blocked within China.

Cities are using influencers, celebrities and online campaigns to showcase destinations beyond traditional attractions such as the Great Wall and the Terracotta Warriors. Chongqing, with its dramatic mountain landscape and neon-lit skyline, has been particularly aggressive in trying to become an international social-media destination.

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The strategy is also encouraging younger tourists to explore China's consumer and technology ecosystem. Shopping at Pop Mart, visiting Chinese beauty brands, trying hot pot and exploring companies such as Huawei and DJI are increasingly becoming part of foreign visitors' itineraries.

Local governments are putting financial resources behind the campaign. Beijing received an additional 2.64 million yuan in 2026 for tourism-related staffing and online publicity initiatives. Shanghai is expected to spend at least 1.6 million yuan on promotional campaigns through international hotel-booking platforms such as Expedia and Booking.com, according to official procurement documents.

Tourism spending remains a challenge

Despite the strong recovery in arrivals, China has yet to translate its tourism boom into spending on the scale of other major destinations.

Inbound tourism accounted for less than 0.5% of China's GDP in 2025, according to Chinese media reports, compared with about 8% in mature tourism economies such as Spain and Thailand. Trip.com data cited by Bloomberg News also shows China's per-capita inbound tourist spending at around $2,240, roughly 40% of the US level.

For Beijing, the next challenge is therefore to turn visa-free access into longer stays, greater tourist spending and repeat visits. The sharp rise in arrivals suggests the policy is working. The bigger test will be whether China's tourism revival can develop into a sustained source of consumer spending and economic growth.