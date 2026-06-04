Fixed deposit investment: Should investors lock money in FDs offering 8% returns or consider bonds?

With fixed deposit (FD) rates touching 8.1% per annum at select banks, investors looking for stable and predictable returns have a compelling opportunity to lock in attractive yields. However, the surge in FD rates has also revived an old debate: should investors stick to traditional bank deposits or consider bonds, which often offer higher returns but come with additional risks?

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Fixed deposits have long been a preferred investment option for conservative savers. They offer income certainty, capital protection, and a straightforward investment process. Investors deposit a lump sum with a bank for a fixed tenure and earn a predetermined interest rate, either periodically or at maturity.

According to data as of June 3, 2026, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are offering the highest FD rates at 8.10%, while Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 7.77%. Among private sector lenders, DCB Bank offers up to 7.50%, while banks such as IDFC FIRST Bank, Bandhan Bank, YES Bank, RBL Bank, and IndusInd Bank offer rates ranging from 7% to 7.25%.

For many investors, especially retirees and those building emergency funds, such rates are attractive. In addition, bank deposits up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank are insured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), making FDs one of the safest investment avenues available.

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However, investors willing to move beyond traditional deposits often look at bonds.

Bond investment

Bonds are fixed-income instruments issued by governments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), financial institutions, and companies to raise money for projects, expansion plans, or operational needs. When an investor purchases a bond, they essentially lend money to the issuer. In return, the issuer pays periodic interest—known as a coupon—and repays the principal amount when the bond matures.

Unlike FDs, bond returns are not entirely uniform. The yield depends on factors such as the issuer's credit quality, tenure, and prevailing interest rates. Government bonds are generally considered the safest because they carry sovereign backing, while PSU and corporate bonds offer higher yields in exchange for taking on additional credit risk.

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The key attraction of bonds is their potential to generate returns above FD rates. High-quality corporate bonds and PSU bonds often provide yields that can exceed those available on bank deposits. However, higher returns come with higher risk. Bond prices can fluctuate due to changes in interest rates, and lower-rated corporate bonds carry the possibility of default.

Making a choice

This makes the choice between FDs and bonds largely dependent on an investor's risk tolerance and financial goals. Investors seeking guaranteed returns and capital preservation may find current FD rates attractive enough to lock in funds for medium- to long-term tenures. Meanwhile, investors comfortable with moderate risk may consider allocating a portion of their portfolio to highly rated bonds for potentially higher income.

Financial planners often recommend a balanced approach rather than choosing one over the other. FDs can serve as the foundation of a fixed-income portfolio due to their safety and predictability, while government, PSU, and AAA-rated corporate bonds can provide diversification and incremental returns.

With FD rates hovering around 8% and bond yields remaining competitive, investors have a rare opportunity to strengthen the income component of their portfolios. The decision ultimately comes down to whether safety or return takes precedence in their investment strategy.