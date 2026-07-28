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8th Pay Commission: What if annual salary increments rise from 3% to 5%? Here's how basic pay could change

8th Pay Commission: What if annual salary increments rise from 3% to 5%? Here's how basic pay could change

Could the 8th Pay Commission recommend a higher annual increment than the current 3%? A hypothetical comparison shows that even a 2-percentage-point increase to 5% could significantly boost the basic pay of central government employees over five years.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 7:35 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: What if annual salary increments rise from 3% to 5%? Here's how basic pay could changeA Level 6 employee, starting with a basic pay of ₹35,400, would see basic pay rise to ₹41,100 under a 3% increment, compared with ₹47,600 under a 5% increment after five years.

As the 8th Pay Commission gathers feedback from employee unions and stakeholders across the country, one question continues to be discussed among central government employees: could the annual increment rate also be revised?

An illustrative comparison by BankBazaar.com shows how increasing the annual increment from the current 3% to 5% could significantly boost an employee's basic pay over five years. While the analysis is hypothetical and based on the existing 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix, it demonstrates the long-term impact of a higher annual increment.

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How the current system works

Under the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees generally receive an annual increment of 3% of their basic pay, subject to eligibility and service rules. Since each year's increment is calculated on the revised basic pay, salaries rise gradually through the power of compounding.

Although the 8th Pay Commission has begun consultations, it has not indicated whether it will recommend any change in the annual increment rate.

What the comparison shows

The illustration uses a Level 1 employee with a starting basic pay of ₹18,000 and compares salary progression under two scenarios—3% and 5% annual increments.

With a 3% increment, the basic pay rises to ₹18,500 in the first year and reaches ₹20,900 after five years.

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Under a 5% increment, the basic pay increases to ₹19,100 in the first year and climbs to ₹24,200 by the end of the fifth year.

The difference becomes more pronounced with each passing year because every increment is calculated on an increasingly higher salary base.

The comparison also extends to higher pay levels. A Level 6 employee, starting with a basic pay of ₹35,400, would see basic pay rise to ₹41,100 under a 3% increment, compared with ₹47,600 under a 5% increment after five years. For a Level 10 officer, basic pay would increase from ₹56,100 to ₹65,000 under the existing structure but reach ₹75,400 if annual increments were 5%.

Why it matters

The illustration highlights the compounding effect of a higher increment. After five years, the Level 1 employee's basic pay is ₹3,300 higher under the 5% scenario. The gap widens further at senior levels, reaching ₹6,500 for Level 6 employees and ₹10,400 for Level 10 officers.

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Salary progression: 3% vs 5% annual increment (Illustrative)

Pay Level Starting Basic Pay (₹) Basic Pay after 5 years (3% increment) (₹) Basic Pay after 5 years (5% increment) (₹) Difference (₹)
Level 1 18,000 20,900 24,200 3,300
Level 6 35,400 41,100 47,600 6,500
Level 10 56,100 65,000 75,400 10,400

Source: BankBazaar.com

A higher basic pay can also have a cascading impact on benefits linked to salary, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), National Pension System (NPS) contributions and retirement benefits.

8th Pay Commission consultations underway

Meanwhile, the 8th Pay Commission has accelerated its consultation process. Stakeholder meetings in Delhi are scheduled for August 7 and August 10, followed by consultations in Chennai on September 7-8 and Puducherry on September 9. Earlier, the Commission had also invited stakeholder representations in Kolkata and extended the deadline for submission of memorandums to June 15 to allow employee organisations and pensioners more time to present their recommendations.

For now, the BankBazaar comparison remains only an illustration based on the current pay structure. Whether the 8th Pay Commission recommends a higher annual increment will become clear only after it finalises its report and submits its recommendations to the government.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 7:35 AM IST
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