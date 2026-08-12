Gold gave 9.9% annualised spot return over 20 years: How it compared with other commodities

Gold vs other commodities

The difference becomes particularly significant when spot and futures returns are compared. Between June 2006 and June 2026, gold delivered a 9.9% annualised spot return and 8.9% through futures. In contrast, crude oil recorded a negative 0.2% spot return and -7.2% futures return over the same period.

This gap reflects an important structural difference between gold and many other commodities. Investors accessing commodities through futures can be affected by the shape of the futures curve. When markets are in contango, the cost of rolling contracts forward can reduce returns.

Advertisement

Gold has historically faced less of this drag. The World Gold Council points to gold’s large above-ground stock, relatively low storage costs and limited convenience yield as factors behind a relatively flat futures curve. As a result, gold’s futures performance has remained relatively close to its spot performance.

Metric Gold Other commodities 20-year annualised spot return (Jun 2006–Jun 2026) 9.9% Generally lower than gold 20-year annualised futures return 8.9% Can face higher roll-related drag Spot vs futures gap 1 percentage point Varies by commodity Key advantage Large above-ground stock and low storage costs More dependent on inventory and futures-curve conditions Portfolio role Diversification and potential risk reduction Broad commodity exposure

Source: World Gold Council, “Gold: The Most Effective Commodity Investment – 2026 Edition.”

Gold is not always the best performer

The report, however, does not suggest that gold beats every commodity over every period. The World Gold Council specifically notes that gold can underperform over shorter investment horizons. Its advantage has been more evident across longer time frames.

Advertisement

Another factor supporting gold is its diverse demand base. Unlike commodities that are heavily dependent on industrial or economic activity, gold has investment, jewellery and technology-related demand. During periods of economic uncertainty, investment demand can support gold prices, while consumer demand can contribute during economic expansions.

The report also highlights gold’s relatively lower volatility compared with several major commodity groups. Its diverse sources of demand can help improve portfolio stability and risk-adjusted returns.

For investors, the key takeaway is that gold may serve a different purpose from a broad commodity allocation. The World Gold Council concludes that gold’s return profile, liquidity, diversification benefits and market structure make it a distinct strategic portfolio allocation rather than simply another commodity exposure.