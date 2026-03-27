Gold hits ₹1,46,890 as 24K, 22K, 18K rates rise; silver edges higher amid US-Iran tensions

Gold prices in India remained firm on Friday (March 27, 2026), with rates rising across 24-karat, 22-karat, and 18-karat categories, reflecting steady demand in the domestic bullion market along with supportive global cues. The upward movement comes after recent corrections that triggered fresh buying interest, while traders also reported short covering at lower levels. Analysts said the near-term trend remains mildly positive, although sharp upside may remain capped unless global uncertainty increases.

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Silver prices edged higher on Friday, March 27, as persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia, especially the ongoing US–Iran conflict, kept investors attentive to possible volatility in the precious metals market.

24 Karat Gold Rate Today

In the 24K segment, the rate for 1 gram stood at ₹14,689, up by ₹22 from the previous level of ₹14,667. The price for 8 grams increased to ₹1,17,512, marking a gain of ₹176. The rate for 10 grams rose to ₹1,46,890, up by ₹220, while 100 grams of 24-karat gold were priced at ₹14,68,900, reflecting an increase of ₹2,200. This category continues to see strong investment demand as it is considered the purest form of gold.

22 Karat Gold Rate Today

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Gold prices in the 22K category also moved higher in line with the broader trend. The price of 1 gram stood at ₹13,465, gaining ₹20 from the previous session. For 8 grams, the rate moved up to ₹1,07,720, registering a rise of ₹160. The cost of 10 grams increased to ₹1,34,650, up by ₹200, while 100 grams were priced at ₹13,46,500, reflecting a gain of ₹2,000. This segment remains the most popular for jewellery purchases across India.

18 Karat Gold Rate Today

In the 18K segment, gold prices also recorded a steady increase, though at a relatively moderate pace. The rate for 1 gram stood at ₹11,017, up by ₹16. For 8 grams, the price rose to ₹88,136, marking a gain of ₹128. The rate for 10 grams climbed to ₹1,10,170, up by ₹160, while 100 grams were valued at ₹11,01,700, showing an increase of ₹1,600.

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Market participants said bullion prices may remain volatile in the near term as investors track crude oil movement, US interest-rate signals, and geopolitical developments, which continue to influence safe-haven demand.

Purity Weight Price (₹) 24K 1 g 14,689 22K 1 g 13,465 18K 1 g 11,017 24K 10 g 1,46,890 22K 10 g 1,34,650 18K 10 g 1,10,170

Source: Goodreturns

Silver prices on March 27

Silver rates saw a mild uptick on Friday, March 27, as geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, driven by the continuing US–Iran tensions, kept investors inclined toward safe-haven assets. However, the upside remained restricted as traders awaited clearer signals from global markets.

As of 6:45 AM, spot silver was trading at USD 68.10 per ounce, up about 0.2 per cent, but still below the key USD 70 level. The metal had declined in the previous session, and on a weekly basis, silver has posted a modest gain of around 0.5 per cent so far, indicating a gradual recovery after recent fluctuations.

Silver Rate Today by IBJA

In India, the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) publishes the daily base price of silver, which is widely used as the national benchmark for bullion rates. These rates serve as the reference for jewellers, traders, and bullion dealers across the country and help maintain uniform pricing in the domestic market.

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According to IBJA data, the price of Silver 999, which indicates 99.9 per cent pure silver, was quoted at ₹2,34,814 per kg in the morning session, while the evening rate had not been released at the time of reporting.

Market participants said silver may continue to trade in a volatile range in the near term, as investors track geopolitical risks, movements in the US dollar, and expectations around global interest rates, all of which play a key role in determining precious metal prices.



