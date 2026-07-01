Gold, silver prices today (July 1): Yellow metal stays below ₹1.5 lakh, silver remains stable; check latest rates here

Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, June 24, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The decline came amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at near ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams during the session. Silver futures saw a recovery from daily lows to close above ₹2.25 lakh per kilogram.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

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Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,42,200 ₹1,30,360 Mumbai ₹1,42,050 ₹1,30,210 Bengaluru ₹1,42,050 ₹1,30,210 Kolkata ₹1,42,050 ₹1,30,210 Hyderabad ₹1,42,050 ₹1,30,210 Chennai ₹1,43,900 ₹1,31,990

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Mumbai ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Bengaluru ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Kolkata ₹2,349 ₹2,34,900 Hyderabad ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900 Chennai ₹2,449 ₹2,44,900

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 24 June 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,195 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly higher at ₹13,275 per gram, reflecting a premium of ₹80 per gram over the other two jewellers. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,395 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,482 per gram. The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,195 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,195 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,395 Tanishq 22K 13,275 Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State