Can innovation-themed mutual funds outperform traditional equity funds? Here's how HDFC Innovation Fund has fared

What is an innovation-themed fund?

Unlike sectoral funds that invest in a single industry such as banking or information technology, innovation-themed funds invest across sectors but focus on companies that are driving change through new products, technologies or business models.

According to HDFC AMC, the fund looks for businesses demonstrating product innovation, process innovation and business model innovation rather than restricting investments to a particular sector. This allows it to invest across industries and market capitalisations depending on where innovation-led opportunities emerge.

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The investment universe includes companies operating in areas such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation, healthcare, financial services, advanced manufacturing and clean energy—segments expected to benefit from long-term structural changes in the economy.

Can these funds outperform diversified equity funds?

The answer depends largely on market cycles.

Innovation-themed funds have the potential to outperform during periods when disruptive businesses and growth-oriented companies lead the market. Companies investing heavily in technology, automation or new-age business models often witness faster earnings growth, which can translate into superior stock returns over time.

However, these funds can also experience sharper volatility. Since the investment universe revolves around a specific theme, returns may fluctuate more than diversified equity funds that spread investments across multiple sectors and styles.

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Recognising this, HDFC AMC notes that the Innovation Fund carries higher risks than diversified equity mutual funds because of concentration and theme-specific risks.

Should investors allocate money to such funds?

Financial planners generally recommend using thematic funds as satellite investments rather than core portfolio holdings.

Diversified flexi-cap, large-cap or multi-cap funds continue to offer broader exposure across sectors and tend to perform more consistently across market cycles. Innovation funds, on the other hand, are better suited for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long investment horizon who want to participate in emerging trends.

The HDFC Innovation Fund is managed by Amit Sinha, with Dhruv Muchhal overseeing overseas investments. The AMC says its research-driven investment process seeks companies that are well positioned to benefit from long-term structural changes in the economy.

The bottom line

The HDFC Innovation Fund's first-year performance suggests there is investor interest in innovation-led investing, but one year is too short a period to conclude whether innovation-themed mutual funds can consistently outperform traditional diversified equity funds. Their success will ultimately depend on the ability of innovation-focused businesses to sustain earnings growth across economic cycles.

For most investors, innovation-themed funds can complement an existing diversified portfolio, but they should not replace core equity allocations. As with any thematic investment, long-term conviction and the ability to withstand higher volatility remain essential.