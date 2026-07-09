Gold, silver prices today (July 9): Gold drops below ₹1.45 lakh, silver at ₹2.21 lakh; Check latest rates here

Gold and silver prices remained stable on July 9, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.24% at ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, whereas silver futures also dropped by 0.67% at ₹2.21 lakh per kilogram at the time of writing this story.
In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.
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Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.
Check the latest gold rates here
|City
|24K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
|Delhi
|₹1,43,270
|₹1,31,340
|Mumbai
|₹1,43,120
|₹1,31,190
|Bengaluru
|₹1,43,120
|₹1,31,190
|Kolkata
|₹1,43,120
|₹1,31,190
|Hyderabad
|₹1,43,120
|₹1,31,190
|Chennai
|₹1,44,540
|₹1,32,490
Check the latest silver rates here
|City
|Silver (₹ per 10gm)
|Silver (₹ per kg)
|Delhi
|₹2,451
|₹2,45,100
|Mumbai
|₹2,449
|₹2,44,900
|Bengaluru
|₹2,449
|₹2,44,900
|Kolkata
|₹2,449
|₹2,44,900
|Hyderabad
|₹2,449
|₹2,44,900
|Chennai
|₹2,499
|₹2,49,900
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Gold rates at top jewellers
Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 7 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,245 per gram and ₹13,315 per gram for 22-carat gold, respectively, across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹13,165 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,012 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was ₹14,498 per gram.
The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.
|Jeweller
|Purity
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Joyalukkas
|22K
|13,245
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|22K
|13,315
|Malabar Gold & Diamonds
|24K
|14,012
|Tanishq
|22K
|13,165
|Tanishq
|24K*
|14,498
*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.
Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State
|State
|Rate (₹/gram)
|Andhra Pradesh
|13,120
|Delhi
|13,120
|Gujarat
|13,120
|Karnataka
|13,120
|Kerala
|13,120
|Maharashtra
|13,120
|Odisha
|13,120
|Punjab
|13,120
|Tamil Nadu
|13,120