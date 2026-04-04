Gold, silver rates on April 4, 2026: Gold dips across 18K, 22K, 24K in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; silver remains resilient at ₹2.49 lakh/kg

Gold prices witnessed a pullback on April 2, 2026, after a sharp rally in recent sessions, as easing geopolitical tensions and shifting expectations around US interest rate cuts reduced safe-haven demand. International spot gold declined nearly 2.8% to hover around $4,650 per ounce, reflecting profit-booking and a temporary cooling-off in bullish momentum.

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In India, gold prices also edged lower across purity levels and weights, mirroring global trends. The price of 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) stood at ₹14,896 per gram, while 22-carat gold (91.6% purity) was priced at ₹13,654 per gram. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold (75% purity) was quoted at ₹11,172 per gram.

On a day-to-day basis, prices recorded marginal declines across categories. For 18-carat gold, the rate fell by ₹1 per gram from the previous day, with 10 grams priced at ₹1,11,720, down by ₹10. Larger quantities also reflected the same trend, with 100 grams priced at ₹11,17,200, a decline of ₹100.

Similarly, 22-carat gold saw a minor dip of ₹1 per gram, taking the price to ₹13,654. The cost of 10 grams stood at ₹1,36,540, while 100 grams were priced at ₹13,65,400—both down by ₹10 and ₹100 respectively compared to the previous session.

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City-wise gold prices

City-wise, gold prices remained largely uniform across major metros. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune reported 24-carat gold prices at ₹14,896 per gram. Delhi saw a slightly higher rate at ₹14,911, while Chennai continued to trade at a premium, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹14,999 per gram. A similar pricing pattern was observed across 22-carat and 18-carat gold categories in these cities.

Despite the recent dip, analysts suggest that the broader outlook for gold remains supported by macroeconomic factors such as central bank buying, currency volatility, and long-term inflation concerns. However, near-term price movements are likely to remain sensitive to US Federal Reserve signals and geopolitical developments.

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Silver rates

In contrast to gold’s decline, silver prices remained firm on April 4, 2026, supported by both investment demand and industrial usage. The price of silver in India stood at approximately ₹2,49,900 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) was priced at ₹2,44,000 per kilogram.

Retail silver prices across major cities remained consistent, with Silver 999 trading at ₹2,499 per 10 grams in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The uniformity in pricing reflects stable demand conditions and alignment with global silver benchmarks.

Unlike gold, which is primarily driven by investment sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty, silver prices are also influenced by industrial demand, including electronics, solar panels, and manufacturing sectors. This dual demand dynamic has helped silver maintain resilience even as gold experienced a short-term correction.

Overall, while gold has taken a breather after its recent surge, both precious metals continue to remain in focus for investors navigating global uncertainty and evolving interest rate cycles.

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