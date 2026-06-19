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Gold, silver rates on June 19, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates on June 19, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,950 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,704 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,59,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 19, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Gold, silver rates on June 19, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataGold, silver rates on June 19, 2026

Gold and silver prices in India on June 19, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,950 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,704 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,59,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi 14,965 13,719
Mumbai 14,950 13,704
Kolkata 14,950 13,704
Chennai 15,217 13,949

Check latest gold rates here

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,599 2,59,900
Mumbai 2,599 2,59,900
Kolkata 2,599 2,59,900
Chennai 2,699 2,69,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 18, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled neutral at ₹1,49,660 per 10 grams on Thursday. Silver also stood neutral with MCX prices standing nearly 2,38,700 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (August futures) ₹1,49,660 per 10 grams up 0%
Silver (July futures) ₹2,38,700 per kg up 0%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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