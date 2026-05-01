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Gold, Silver rates today (May 1, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver rates today (May 1, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

On May 1, 2026, retail gold prices in India are hovering near ₹15,067 per gram for 24K purity and about ₹13,811 per gram for 22K gold, while silver is trading at roughly ₹2,49,900 per kilogram. Here’s a look at the latest city-wise bullion rates across the country.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 1, 2026 8:12 AM IST
Gold, Silver rates today (May 1, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrecious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Gold and silver prices in India on May 1, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,067 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,811 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,49,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹)
Delhi 15,082 13,826 11,315
Mumbai 15,067 13,811 11,300
Chennai 15,383 14,101 11,776
Kolkata 15,067 13,811 11,300

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,499 2,49,900
Mumbai 2,499 2,49,900
Chennai 2,599 2,59,900
Kolkata 2,499 2,49,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on April 30, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled slightly higher at ₹1,51,255 on Thursday. Silver futures also rose slightly, with MCX prices going up 0.7% to ₹2,38,790 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold ₹1,51,225 Up 0.08%
Silver ₹2,38,790  Up 0.07%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: May 1, 2026 8:07 AM IST
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