ICICI Prudential launches two new iSIF Long-Short funds: What makes these strategies stand out?

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched two new offerings under its Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) platform — iSIF Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund and iSIF Equity Long-Short Fund — introducing flexible investment strategies designed to navigate increasingly complex and rapidly changing market environments. The New Fund Offer (NFO) for both strategies opened on May 19 and will close on June 2, 2026.

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The launch reflects a broader shift in investment thinking as market volatility, sector rotations and macroeconomic uncertainties push investors to look beyond traditional portfolio structures. Both offerings have been introduced under SEBI’s Specialized Investment Fund framework, positioned between conventional mutual funds and more sophisticated investment vehicles such as Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

According to Sankaran Naren, Executive Director and CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC, sharp movements across sectors, styles and asset classes require more dynamic approaches than static allocation strategies.

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Dynamic allocation

What makes these products stand out is their emphasis on long-short positioning and derivatives-led portfolio construction. Unlike traditional mutual funds that generally depend on rising markets to generate returns, long-short strategies attempt to identify opportunities from both positive and negative market trends.

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This framework can potentially offer investors greater flexibility during volatile periods, while also incorporating risk management techniques through derivative exposure.

The fund house says the objective is to create more adaptive portfolios that can respond to changing market conditions instead of maintaining fixed allocations.

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iSIF Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund

The iSIF Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Fund adopts a broader investment mandate and dynamically allocates money across multiple asset classes including equities, debt instruments, commodity derivatives and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

The strategy uses a proprietary asset allocation framework that incorporates valuation signals, macroeconomic indicators and technical overlays to determine allocation changes.

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The portfolio framework allows:

35%-80% allocation to equities

10%-55% allocation to debt

Up to 30% allocation to commodities

0%-20% exposure to InvITs

The strategy follows a counter-cyclical investing philosophy focused on a "buy low, sell high" approach. Equity exposure can rise when valuations become attractive and reduce when markets become expensive. It can also use derivative-based positions with unhedged short exposure of up to 25% of net assets.

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iSIF Equity Long-Short Fund

The iSIF Equity Long-Short Fund takes a more equity-focused route and seeks investment opportunities across market capitalisations, sectors and styles. The strategy will evaluate an investment universe of over 650 companies to identify opportunities.

Stock selection will be based on factors including business fundamentals, management quality, industry structure and earnings drivers, while maintaining valuation discipline. The fund may also invest up to 35% in overseas equity opportunities, widening the investment universe further.

Who are these funds designed for?

These products are targeted at relatively sophisticated investors, with a minimum initial investment requirement of ₹10 lakh for first-time SIF investors.

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The introduction of these products also signals the evolution of India’s mutual fund landscape. Rather than offering conventional category-based investing, fund houses are increasingly building strategies aimed at adapting to changing market structures.

For investors comfortable with tactical allocation, derivatives and relatively higher complexity, the new iSIF strategies could represent a differentiated approach to portfolio construction in uncertain markets.