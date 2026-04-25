Inside India’s gold transition: What ₹20,000 crore shopping on Akshaya Tritiya hides a bigger shift

India’s centuries-old gold-buying tradition may be undergoing a quiet but profound transformation. What looked like a blockbuster festive season on the surface is, in reality, telling a more complex story about how Indians are reshaping their relationship with the yellow metal.

A recent analysis by Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of Clear, suggests that this year’s Akshaya Tritiya — long considered one of the most auspicious occasions to buy gold — was less about increased consumption and more about a structural shift in investment behavior.

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Record spend, shrinking volumes

Indians reportedly spent nearly ₹20,000 crore on gold during the festival, generating eye-catching headlines. But beneath the surge in value lies a striking contradiction: physical gold volumes actually declined.

With gold prices rising roughly 63% year-on-year, affordability appears to have taken a hit. According to Gupta’s observations, the average jeweller sold just 25-50 gm across the entire festive period — a sharp indicator that rising prices are dampening fresh demand.

This divergence between value and volume underscores a key point: Indians are spending more on gold, but buying less of it.

Recycling replaces fresh buying

A deeper look at purchase patterns reveals another shift. Nearly 40-50% of transactions involved exchanging old gold rather than buying new with fresh cash.

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This means a significant portion of festive “spending” wasn’t new money entering the gold market. Instead, it was existing household wealth being reshaped — old jewellery traded in for new designs, or repurposed into different forms.

In effect, India’s gold market is increasingly becoming circular. Rather than absorbing new supply, it is redistributing what already exists within households.

Digital gold steals the spotlight

If physical demand softened, digital gold surged.

A substantial ₹31,600 crore flowed into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in just one quarter, while digital gold transactions jumped by nearly 69%. Platforms and instruments such as sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), ETFs, and app-based offerings have seen strong traction.

The rise of digital platforms has made gold more accessible in fractional, liquid, and market-linked formats — appealing especially to younger and urban investors.

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Unlike physical gold, these instruments offer liquidity, transparency, and in some cases, returns linked directly to market performance, without the costs of storage or making charges.

Tradition evolves, not disappears

Despite these shifts, the emotional and cultural significance of gold remains intact.

Akshaya Tritiya continues to drive purchases, but the form factor is evolving. Buyers are not abandoning tradition — they are adapting it. Instead of heavy jewellery purchases, many are opting for financial gold products that align better with modern portfolio strategies.

This hybrid behaviour — holding onto cultural practices while embracing financial innovation — signals a maturing investment landscape.

A turning point for India’s wealth story

The implications go beyond gold.

India’s transition from physical to financial assets has been underway for years, but the latest data suggests it may be accelerating. The movement toward digital gold mirrors broader trends in mutual funds, equities, and fintech-driven investing.

Gupta argues that this marks the beginning of a larger shift — from wealth that sits idle in vaults to capital that actively participates in markets.

The “platform era” of investing

At the heart of this transformation is technology.

Fintech ecosystems are making it easier for individuals to invest, track, and liquidate assets in real time. APIs, digital platforms, and seamless payment integrations are turning traditionally static assets into dynamic financial instruments.

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Gold, once synonymous with lockers and family heirlooms, is now becoming part of diversified, digitally managed portfolios.

If current trends continue, the next decade could see a significant rebalancing of how Indian households store and grow wealth.

Physical gold is unlikely to disappear — it remains deeply embedded in culture and social practices. But its dominance as a primary store of value may diminish as digital alternatives gain trust and scale.