PPF investment rule FY27: How depositing funds before the 5th every month can maximise your returns

PPF investment: For investors relying on the Public Provident Fund (PPF) for long-term, tax-efficient wealth creation, the timing of deposits is just as important as the amount invested. A simple rule, depositing money before the 5th of every month, can significantly enhance returns over time.

Key rule

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PPF interest is calculated on the lowest balance between the 5th and the end of every month. This makes the first five days of each month critical for investors.

If you deposit by April 5, your full amount starts earning interest from April itself. But if you miss this date, even by one day, your money starts earning from the next month. That means you lose one full month of interest every year.

This rule applies not just in April, but every month throughout the financial year—making disciplined timing essential.

How monthly interest calculation impacts you

Although PPF interest is credited annually on March 31, it is calculated monthly, based on balances maintained within the defined window.

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Deposit on or before the 5th → Earn interest for that month

Deposit after the 5th → No interest for that month

Over a 15-year investment horizon, repeatedly missing this deadline can lead to a noticeable reduction in corpus.

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Cost of delayed investment

Consider an annual PPF investment of ₹1.5 lakh at the current interest rate of 7.1%:

How to maximise returns

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Investors can optimise PPF returns through two approaches:

1. Lump Sum Investment

Deposit the full ₹1.5 lakh before April 5 to ensure your entire investment earns interest for the full year.

2. Monthly Contributions

If investing in instalments, ensure each deposit is made before the 5th of every month. This ensures consistent interest accrual and avoids losing monthly earnings.

PPF and tax efficiency

PPF continues to be one of India’s most reliable long-term investment options, offering:

This means:

Investments qualify for Section 80C deductions (old tax regime)

Interest earned is tax-free

Maturity proceeds are fully exempt

Even under the new tax regime, where deductions are not available, PPF remains attractive due to its completely tax-free returns.

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Liquidity features

Despite the long lock-in, PPF provides limited flexibility:

Loans available between the 3rd and 6th year

Partial withdrawals allowed from the 7th year onwards

Accounts can be opened with post offices and major banks, making it widely accessible.

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Interest rates stay unchanged

The government has kept PPF interest rates unchanged at 7.1% for the eighth consecutive quarter (April–June 2026), reinforcing its role as a stable, low-risk investment avenue.

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PPF investment

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-backed long-term savings scheme that offers stable returns with high tax efficiency. It currently provides 7.1% annual interest (Q1 FY2026), compounded yearly, and is well-suited for retirement planning due to its 15-year lock-in and EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) status—ensuring that investments, interest earned, and maturity proceeds remain tax-free.

Investors can contribute between ₹500 and ₹1.5 lakh annually, with deposits qualifying for deduction under Section 80C (old tax regime). The scheme also offers limited liquidity, including loan facilities between the 3rd and 6th year and partial withdrawals from the 7th year onwards.