Senior Citizen FD rates 2026: Banks offer up to 8.25% returns as elders seek stable income

Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits (FDs) continue to remain a preferred investment option for retirees seeking safety, predictable returns and regular income. With interest rates currently ranging from 2.50% to 8.25% across banks and financial institutions, senior citizens can earn higher returns than regular depositors through preferential rates offered specifically to individuals aged above 60 years.

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Most banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provide an additional 50 basis points (bps) over standard FD rates for senior citizens. Some lenders also introduce special fixed deposit schemes that offer an extra 20–30 bps for specific tenures, enabling depositors to maximize returns.

Among institutions offering the highest rates, several private banks and small finance banks continue to stand out. Banks such as Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBM Bank and RBL Bank, along with small finance banks including AU Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, are offering rates of 7% and above to senior citizens.

MUST READ: NBFC FD rates in 2026: Which companies offer the highest returns and who tops the list?

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According to the latest rate data, Repco Bank currently offers one of the highest senior citizen FD rates at 8.25%, while Yes Bank offers rates up to 8%. DCB Bank offers rates of up to 7.90%, while Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and Deutsche Bank offer rates as high as 7.50%.

Among larger banks, State Bank of India (SBI) offers senior citizen FD rates between 4% and 7.50% depending on tenure. HDFC Bank provides rates between 3.50% and 7.90%, while Canara Bank offers returns of up to 7.90% on select deposit tenures. Punjab National Bank provides rates in the 7%–7.50% range, while HSBC offers rates up to 7.50%.

Senior citizen FDs largely retain the same features as standard fixed deposits. Deposit tenures generally range from 7 days to 10 years, depending on the institution. Investors can also avail nomination facilities and choose interest payout options, including periodic payouts or compounding until maturity.

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Interest on these deposits is generally compounded quarterly and can either be credited to savings accounts or added to the maturity amount. Premature withdrawal is allowed in most cases, although penalties may apply based on bank policies. Tax-saver FDs, however, generally come with a mandatory five-year lock-in period.

Taxation remains an important consideration for senior investors. Interest earned from senior citizen FDs may attract tax based on applicable income tax rules and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) norms. Individuals with no tax liability can submit Form 15H to avoid TDS deductions.

Financial planners say senior citizens should compare not just headline interest rates but also factors such as deposit insurance, liquidity, tenure flexibility and institution credibility before investing. With rates still elevated, fixed deposits continue to be an attractive option for retirees seeking capital protection and steady returns.

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