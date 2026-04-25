Senior citizen FD rates hit 8.5%: Where to get the best returns in April 2026

Fixed deposits (FDs) are witnessing renewed traction among senior citizens as market volatility pushes risk-averse investors toward stable and predictable returns. With equities remaining uncertain, many retirees are prioritising capital protection and steady income — making senior citizen FDs an attractive option in 2026.

Senior citizens typically earn higher interest rates—usually around 50 basis points more than regular depositors—making FDs particularly appealing for this segment. These rates are influenced by multiple factors including RBI policy rates, deposit tenure, and bank-specific liquidity conditions.

Advertisement

Rates across public and private sector banks

Among public sector banks, FD rates for senior citizens are largely clustered around the 7% mark. Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, and Canara Bank offer up to 7.10% on select tenures such as 444 days and 555 days, while State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda offer slightly lower rates in the range of 7.00%–7.05% for longer tenures of 5–10 years.

Private sector banks are offering relatively higher returns. IndusInd Bank leads with rates up to 7.50% for tenures around 18 months, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank at 7.30% and Axis Bank at 7.20% for longer tenures. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer up to 7.10% and 7.00%, respectively, depending on maturity periods.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Where does your investment money actually go? A breakdown across 17 asset classes in India

Small finance banks lead

Small finance banks (SFBs) continue to offer the most competitive rates, with some institutions providing returns as high as 8.5%. ESAF Small Finance Bank tops the list with 8.50% for a 501-day deposit, while others such as Suryoday, Shivalik, Equitas, and Jana Small Finance Bank offer rates in the 8.00%–8.30% range across varying tenures.

These higher rates come with relatively higher perceived risk compared to large commercial banks, prompting investors to balance returns with safety.

Why senior citizens prefer FDs

Advertisement

For retirees, FDs serve multiple purposes beyond capital preservation. They offer:

Predictable income: Interest payouts can be structured monthly, quarterly, or annually

Low risk: Compared to equities, FDs are considered safer instruments

Tax benefits: Certain tax-saving FDs qualify for deductions under Section 80C

Flexibility: Investors can ladder deposits across tenures for better liquidity

Importantly, regular interest payouts act as a supplementary income stream during retirement, addressing liquidity needs without exposing savings to market fluctuations.

MUST READ: Rs 1 crore to invest? How to generate stable monthly income and still grow wealth

Investment strategies and tax considerations

Financial planners recommend a staggered approach to FD investing—splitting investments across short-, medium-, and long-term tenures to manage liquidity and interest rate cycles. Combining FDs with other instruments such as Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) or Public Provident Fund (PPF) can also improve overall portfolio stability.

On taxation, interest earned on FDs is taxable as per the investor’s income slab. Banks typically deduct TDS, but eligible senior citizens can submit Form 15H to avoid deductions if their taxable income falls below the threshold.

Investing in golden years

While interest rates remain attractive, especially among small finance banks, senior citizens must weigh safety, liquidity, and returns before investing. With rates ranging from 7% in large banks to over 8.5% in smaller institutions, FDs continue to play a critical role in retirement portfolios — offering stability in an otherwise uncertain market environment.