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SGB 2019-20 Series IV: ₹1 lakh invested at issue becomes ₹3.95 lakh in 7 years, but tax can't be ignored

SGB 2019-20 Series IV: ₹1 lakh invested at issue becomes ₹3.95 lakh in 7 years, but tax can't be ignored

The SGB 2019-20 Series IV was issued on September 17, 2019 at ₹3,890 per gram. Investors who applied online and paid digitally received a ₹50 discount, bringing the effective issue price down to ₹3,840 per gram.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 3:52 PM IST
SGB 2019-20 Series IV: ₹1 lakh invested at issue becomes ₹3.95 lakh in 7 years, but tax can't be ignoredAt ₹3,840 per gram, ₹1 lakh would have bought approximately 26.04 grams of SGBs.

Investors in Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019-20 Series IV can prematurely redeem their bonds on September 17, 2026 at ₹15,173 per gram, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). For investors who purchased the bonds online at the discounted issue price of ₹3,840 per gram, an initial investment of ₹1 lakh would be worth around ₹3.95 lakh at the redemption price, before accounting for interest and taxes.

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The SGB 2019-20 Series IV was issued on September 17, 2019 at ₹3,890 per gram. Investors who applied online and paid digitally received a ₹50 discount, bringing the effective issue price down to ₹3,840 per gram.

At ₹3,840 per gram, ₹1 lakh would have bought approximately 26.04 grams of SGBs. At the September 17, 2026 premature redemption price of ₹15,173 per gram, those units would be worth about ₹3.95 lakh.

That represents a capital gain of around ₹2.95 lakh, or an absolute return of 295.13% over the seven-year holding period. The calculation is based purely on the difference between the issue price and the redemption price and does not include the interest received by the investor.

Interest comes on top of gold appreciation

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SGBs also provide interest, unlike physical gold. Under the scheme, the bonds carry a fixed interest rate of 2.5% per annum on the initial investment, with interest paid half-yearly.

MUST READ: Up to 39% tax on SGB gains? Investors face tough tax trap after Budget 2026 clarifies exemption rules

For an investor who put ₹1 lakh into the Series IV issue, the annual interest would be ₹2,500. Over seven years, this would amount to approximately ₹17,500, assuming all scheduled interest payments were received and before tax.

Therefore, the ₹3.95 lakh figure represents only the value of the SGB units at premature redemption. The interest received during the holding period is additional income.

ALSO READ: These six Sovereign Gold Bond series become eligible for early redemption in August: Check dates, process

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But the tax angle matters

The tax treatment becomes important for investors exiting the bond in September 2026 rather than waiting for maturity.

The government changed the capital-gains exemption for SGBs with effect from April 1, 2026. According to the Budget memorandum cited in the source material, the exemption applies where an individual subscribed to the SGB at the time of the original issue and held it continuously until redemption on maturity.

This is significant for Series IV investors because September 17, 2026 is a premature redemption, not the scheduled maturity date. The tranche issued on September 17, 2019 is otherwise scheduled to mature in September 2027.

As a result, investors should not assume that the entire ₹2.95 lakh capital appreciation will automatically be exempt from tax when they exit in September 2026. The supplied material does not specify the applicable tax rate for this premature redemption, so an exact post-tax gain cannot be calculated from the available information.

SGBs generally have an eight-year maturity, while premature redemption is permitted after completion of five years, subject to the scheme's conditions and availability on an interest-payment date. For Series IV investors, the September 2026 window therefore provides an early exit—but the tax treatment needs to be considered alongside the substantial capital appreciation.

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DO READ: ‘Secondary market for SGBs is no longer a tax haven’: CA flags important rule shift from April 1

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 3:52 PM IST
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