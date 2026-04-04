8th Pay Commission: What it means for you as employees push for Old Pension Scheme

If you are a central government employee or pensioner, the upcoming 8th Pay Commission could directly impact your salary, pension, and workplace benefits. A key development now puts your concerns—especially around pensions—at the centre of the discussion.

The Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery – NC JCM) has written to the 8th Pay Commission, highlighting major issues in the current memorandum submission process. More importantly, it has made a strong case for restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) — a move that could significantly affect your post-retirement security, the Financial Express reported.

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Push for OPS

One of the biggest demands raised is the rollback of contributory pension systems like the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). If you are currently under NPS, your retirement income depends on market-linked returns.

The Staff Side argues that you should instead have access to a defined-benefit pension under OPS, which guarantees stable income after retirement. According to the letter, “government employees should not be subjected to a contributory pension scheme.”

If this demand gains traction, it could fundamentally change how your retirement planning works—shifting risk away from you and back to the system.

The proposal also includes a dedicated section for pension-related issues, which would address:

Pension revision and parity

Restoration of commuted pension

Welfare measures for retirees

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Changes in submission process

Beyond pensions, the letter highlights that the current system may not fully capture your concerns. A major portion of the letter focuses on structural and technical improvements in the way memoranda are submitted to the Pay Commission. The Staff Side argues that the current format is restrictive and does not allow stakeholders to present comprehensive, evidence-backed arguments.

Other changes

Several changes have been proposed to make it easier for you and your representatives to present detailed inputs.

1. More space to explain your concerns

Right now, submissions are capped at around 500 words. This makes it difficult to include proper data or justification. The proposal seeks to increase this to 1,000 words per theme, so your issues can be explained more clearly.

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2. Clear structure for answering questions

If you’ve ever found official formats confusing, this change matters. A more structured system would allow you to respond to each part of a question separately, ensuring nothing important gets missed.

3. Department-specific issues get attention

If you work in a specialised department, your challenges may be very different from others. The Staff Side has suggested allowing separate submissions for department-level concerns, so your specific issues are not overlooked.

4. Focus on women employees

If you are a woman employee, the proposed changes aim to bring more visibility to your concerns. These include workplace safety, maternity benefits, menstrual health, Child Care Leave (CCL), and broader gender equity policies.

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5. More time to participate

The current timeline may not give enough room for consultations. The proposal seeks to extend the deadline to May 31, 2026, giving you and your associations more time to prepare and submit inputs.

6. Fewer technical restrictions

At present, you can upload only up to 2 MB of documents, which limits detailed submissions. Increasing this to 10 MB would allow you to include reports, annexures, and supporting data.

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7. Multiple ways to submit your views

Instead of relying only on online submissions, the Staff Side wants options like email and physical submission, making it easier for you to participate regardless of technical constraints.

