New PAN card rules from April 1, 2026: How to apply via Protean, e-filing portal

PAN Card correction: The government has rolled out a revised framework for PAN card applications effective April 1, 2026, introducing new forms, stricter documentation requirements, and updated application processes. The changes aim to improve data accuracy, eliminate identity mismatches, and strengthen compliance across taxpayer records.

One of the key changes is the discontinuation of Aadhaar-only PAN applications. Applicants must now submit additional supporting documents along with Aadhaar for identity verification. This marks a shift toward a more robust Know Your Customer (KYC) framework.

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New PAN application forms

Under the updated rules, the government has replaced existing PAN application forms. Indian residents and entities must now use Form 93 instead of the earlier Form 49A, while non-residents are required to submit Form 95 in place of Form 49AA.

Additionally, the name on the PAN card must exactly match Aadhaar records, leaving no room for discrepancies. Applicants are also required to provide valid proof of date of birth.

Documents required

The new regime mandates submission of multiple identity and age proofs. These include:

Birth certificate

Passport

Voter ID

Driving licence

Matriculation certificate

Affidavit issued by a magistrate

Other government-issued documents

These measures are designed to reduce inconsistencies across official databases.

ALSO READ: Your wallet from April 1: Money rule changes you can’t afford to ignore

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How to apply for PAN via Protean (NSDL)

Applicants can apply online through Protean (formerly NSDL eGov) by following these steps:

Visit the Protean PAN application portal

Select “New PAN Application”

Choose the applicable form (Form 93 for residents, Form 95 for non-residents)

Fill in personal details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number

Enter Aadhaar details for authentication

Upload required documents and submit the form

Pay the application fee and save the acknowledgement number

Once submitted, applicants can track their PAN status using the acknowledgement ID.

How to apply for PAN via Income Tax E-Filing Portal

Alternatively, applicants can use the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal:

Visit the e-filing website and navigate to PAN services

Select “Apply for New PAN” (Form 93)

Fill in the required details and upload documents

Submit the application and complete payment

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ALSO READ: PAN rules change from April 1, 2026: What are the new application norms

Charges and processing

The application fee is ₹91 (excluding GST) for Indian addresses and ₹862 (excluding GST) for foreign addresses. Applicants can also opt for Aadhaar-based OTP e-verification, eliminating the need to send physical documents.

For those seeking a faster route, the government continues to offer instant e-PAN, a paperless and free service available to Aadhaar-linked users.

Overall, the new PAN rules signal tighter compliance and improved data integrity, making the application process more structured while enhancing the reliability of taxpayer identification systems.