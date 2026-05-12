EPS pension hike: What changes if minimum pension rises from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500?

One of the most closely watched demands among private sector retirees is the proposed increase in the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95). Pensioners’ associations and labour unions have been urging the government to raise the minimum monthly EPS pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500 along with Dearness Allowance (DA).

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Although no official notification has been issued yet, discussions around the proposal continue because of the significant financial impact it could have on millions of pensioners across India.

EPF vs EPS

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and EPS are both retirement benefit schemes managed by EPFO but serve different purposes. Under EPF, both employer and employee contribute 12% of basic salary and dearness allowance, helping build a retirement corpus with annual interest. The EPF interest rate for FY27 stands at 8.25%.

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In EPS, employees do not contribute directly. Instead, employers contribute 8.33% of salary toward pension benefits. EPF provides a lump-sum retirement corpus, while EPS offers monthly pension payouts after the age of 58.

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To qualify for pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), an EPFO member must complete at least 10 years of eligible service. The pension is calculated on salaries up to ₹15,000 per month using the formula:

(Average salary of last 60 months × service years) ÷ 70. Employees with more than 20 years of service receive an additional two-year bonus in the calculation, increasing their pension amount.

What changes if the EPS pension rises to Rs 7,500?

At present, the minimum EPS pension remains fixed at Rs 1,000 per month, a level that was introduced in 2014 and has not been revised in more than a decade. Over the years, inflation, rising medical expenses, higher food prices, transportation costs, and increasing urban living expenses have significantly reduced the purchasing power of this amount.

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If the minimum pension rises to Rs 7,500, the monthly income of pensioners receiving the minimum pension would increase sharply.

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Here’s how the change could look:

Particulars Current EPS Pension Proposed EPS Pension

Monthly Pension Rs 1,000 Rs 7,500

Annual Pension Income Rs 12,000 Rs 90,000

Increase in Monthly Income — Rs 6,500

Increase in Annual Income — Rs 78,000

The proposed increase would raise pension income by 7.5 times compared to current levels.

Who benefits the most?

The biggest beneficiaries would likely be lower-income retirees who spent decades working in labour-intensive sectors such as factories, retail, logistics, housekeeping, hospitality, staffing services, and security operations.

Many of these workers retired with limited savings and low pension payouts because EPS calculations historically operated under lower wage ceilings. Employees who completed the minimum 10 years of service but did not accumulate large pensionable salaries are among those expected to benefit the most.

According to EPFO data, nearly 81.48 lakh pensioners currently receive the minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month. These pensioners would see the most immediate financial relief if the proposed hike is implemented.

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Why the hike matters now

The debate around EPS pension adequacy has intensified as retirement expenses continue to rise. For many elderly pensioners, EPS income remains the only stable monthly source of income after retirement.

Expenses related to medicines, healthcare, rent, electricity, and daily household needs have risen sharply over the past decade. In many cities, the current Rs 1,000 pension is insufficient even for a few days of basic expenses.

The proposed hike is therefore being viewed not only as a financial measure but also as a broader social security issue for retired private sector employees.

What about current employees?

The government is also considering increasing the wage ceiling for EPS pension calculations from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. If implemented, this could indirectly improve future pension payouts for current employees because higher salaries would allow larger EPS contributions.

The ongoing EPS debate has also increased awareness among younger employees about retirement planning, pension eligibility, provident fund contributions, and long-term social security benefits.