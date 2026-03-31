EPFO 3.0 explained: Will PF accounts work like bank accounts with ATM, UPI access? Who benefits?

Is EPFO 3.0 expected to make PF accounts more accessible? There has been buzz around ATM withdrawals, UPI access, faster claim settlements, and real-time services. Is this for all employees or only retirees? How will it impact withdrawals, savings and long-term retirement savings?

Answer by Anita Basrur, Partner – Direct & International Tax at Sudit K Parekh & Co. LLP

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EPFO 3.0 is expected to transform how provident fund (PF) accounts work by making them more like bank accounts. The upgrade may allow ATM withdrawals, UPI access, faster claim settlements, and real-time balance tracking. It aims to reduce paperwork, remove delays, and introduce a core-banking style digital system for over 8 crore EPFO members. Claims could be processed faster using Aadhaar and digital verification, while PF transfers during job changes may become automatic. However, withdrawal rules and tax conditions will remain unchanged, meaning EPF will continue to function primarily as a long-term retirement savings tool despite improved accessibility.

The proposed move to enable EPF withdrawals through ATMs is a step toward improving liquidity and accessibility for salaried individuals. It aligns with the broader push towards digitisation and ease of access to funds. However, it is important to remember that EPF is fundamentally a long-term retirement savings instrument, and this core objective does not change.

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One of the key concerns is taxation. EPF withdrawals are tax-free only if certain conditions are met, such as completing five years of continuous service. Easier access through ATMs or digital platforms could lead to more frequent withdrawals, which may attract tax liabilities, including TDS, thereby reducing the final payout.

There is also a behavioural risk. When access becomes simpler, individuals may be tempted to withdraw funds for short-term needs, which can impact long-term wealth accumulation. Since EPF benefits from compounding over time, premature withdrawals can significantly reduce retirement savings.

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From a practical standpoint, while the intent is to extend these features to a wide base of EPFO members, the rollout is likely to be gradual and dependent on digital readiness and compliance requirements such as KYC.

Overall, while EPFO 3.0 enhances convenience, it also increases the responsibility on individuals to use the facility wisely and maintain financial discipline, keeping long-term retirement goals in focus.