Why is Axis Bank share price falling? What happened in Q4 results?

Shares of Axis Bank have slipped over 5% amid the private sector lender announcing creation of a one-time provision buffer worth Rs 2,001 crore during its Q4 earnings. The provision, the lender said, was made based on an assessment of evolving and unpredictable macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The lender said this approach is aligned with its practice to enhance resilience of its balance sheet during periods of elevated uncertainty while maintaining transparency and discipline in risk governance.

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The bank added the move was not linked to its asset quality.

"This action is prudent and precautionary in nature and does not reflect any deterioration in asset quality or adverse credit trends in the Bank’s loan or investment portfolio as of the reporting date. Our Core asset quality metrics remain stable and within our risk guardrails," said the lender.

“It is just a risk-based approach to creating a portfolio-based provision where there is an identified underlying pool on which we've created this,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, in a post-earnings conference call.

Axis Bank stock price has fallen over 5% since April 24. Axis Bank shares slipped 2.44% in the current session to Rs 1,291.60 against the previous close of Rs 1324.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.01 lakh crore.

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Stable asset quality

GNPAs at 1.23% fell 17 bps QOQ and 5 bps YOY and NNPA at 0.37% fell 5 bps on a quarter on quarter basis.

On an aggregated basis, the bank said its provision coverage ratio (including specific plus standard plus additional) stood at 166% of the gross non-performing assets as on March 31, 2026.

Provision coverage ratio is a risk management metric indicating the percentage of bad loans (Gross NPAs) covered by provisions (reserves). A higher PCR (typically above 70% as per RBI norms) signals better financial health and lower risk vulnerability, as more bad debts are backed by reserves. Lower PCR (lesser than 50%) signals that the bank is exposed to high risks. In case of lower PCR, the bank might need to set aside more funds, reducing net profit.

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In terms of asset quality, Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio slipped to 1.23 per cent as of March 31, 2026, down 17 basis points quarter-on-quarter and 5 basis points YoY. Net NPA ratio came at 0.37 per cent, a fall of 5 basis points sequentially.

The Q4 earnings were announced last week on April 25. Post earnings, brokerage JM Financial maintained its buy call with a price target of Rs 1575.

The brokerage said while profitability pressures remain, the bank’s steady growth in loans, improving asset quality, and stable deposit base continue to support its outlook.

According to JM Financial, Axis Bank’s fundamentals remain stable. According to the brokerage report, “Axis Bank’s valuation is supported by sustained strength of its deposit franchise, improving asset quality, stronger balance sheet conservatism.”

Q4 earnings

The bank reported a flat standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. The bank's net profit witnessed a marginal fall of 0.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,071.31 crore in Q4FY26, compared to Rs 7,117.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the operational front, Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,457 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4FY26 stood at 3.62 per cent. Total income in Q4 came at Rs 38,746.64 crore against Rs 38,022.03 crore in the year-ago period.