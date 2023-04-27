EPFO e-passbook services down: 3 ways to check your EPF passbook balance

EPFO passbook: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) website’s e-passbook facility is still not working for many users. In the last two days, a 404 error has been appearing for many EPF subscribers who clicked on the e-passbook page.

The passbook section on the EPFO website is showing this message, for many: “Due to Network failure the Member Passbook facility is currently unavailable. The same will be available shortly. Inconvenience is regretted.”

As per news reports, the EPFO portal’s e-passbook service is down due to server issues. Many angry EPF subscribers have highlighted the issue on the social media platform Twitter and have tagged EPFO in their tweets.

Taking to Twitter, EPFO said: “Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly.”

Other ways to check EPF balance

EPFO in one of its tweets has said that users can try checking their balance through the UMANG app, SMS, or missed call as the portal is unavailable for now.

Through SMS or missed call

Members can access their PF balance by sending an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number or giving a missed call to 9966044425 from the registered mobile number.

One can also select the language. Like for English, one has to type: EPFOHO UAN ENG, where the desired language's first three letters are "ENG."

One should note that Pan and Aadhaar cards should be linked to EPFO accounts for easy access.

EPF balance using UMANG app

One can download the UMANG app and log in to your account. One has to enter ‘EPFO’ in the search bar and click to search.

Subscribers have to select ‘view passbook’ from the list of services. Following this, they have to enter your UAN number, OTP and submit the request. Once done, subscribers have to select ‘member ID’ and download ePassbook.

Revised EPFO interest rate

Last month, EPFO announced that its interest rate for 2022-23 has been fixed at 8.15 per cent for employees’ provident fund (EPF). This is only a tad higher than the 8.10 per cent interest rate fixed for 2021-22 and is in stark contrast with the sharp hike in the repo rate by the RBI since May 2022.

Every year in March, the EPFO’s central board of trustees, under the Ministry of Labour, takes a call on the rate of interest for the financial year. The interest rate is then approved by the Finance Ministry. Once done, the Labour Ministry and the EPFO credit interest into employees’ accounts.

