EPFO update: Easy updation process without documents for these members; check details

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made updates to the member profile updation process to simplify it, benefiting 3.9 lakh members with pending requests. These members now have the ability to cancel pending requests and resubmit them under the new streamlined process.

The EPFO system has undergone many updates. The latest is that members can easily edit their personal information, including their name, date of birth, gender, nationality, parent names, marital status, spouse's name, arrival and departure dates, and birthdate, without submitting any documentation.

Other recent service enhancements include a simplified joint declaration process, the introduction of CPPS (Centralized Pension Payment System), clarifications on pension policies for increased salaries, the ability to modify online profiles, and user-friendly PF transfer procedures. Familiarising yourself with these updates can help improve EPF management.

As per the Press Information Bureau (PIB), current data shows that 27% of member grievances are related to profile/KYC issues. With the implementation of the revised JD functionality, it is anticipated that there will be a significant decrease in the number of member grievances filed in the future.

Updation of EPF details

Members have the ability to edit certain information on their profiles, including name, date of birth, gender, nationality, parental information, marital status, spouse's name, arrival and departure dates, and date of birth. No additional documents are required for these updates. Members should note that the employer's certification is only required in certain instances for updates to UANs issued before October 1, 2017.

As per the revised process, members with a verified Universal Account Number (UAN) through Aadhaar can now update their personal information on the EPFO portal. Previously, changes required verification from the employer, causing delays of up to 28 days. Now, 45% of requests can be self-approved by members, with another 50% requiring only employer approval without EPFO involvement.

It is crucial for members to ensure that their Aadhaar and PAN are linked to their EPF account, as this is necessary for any updates or withdrawals. Any discrepancies between EPF details and Aadhaar may lead to delays in approval. Please be advised that changes may take a few weeks to process, depending on the response times of the employer and EPFO.

How to update latest EPF profile details?

The recent update has optimized the process, enhancing efficiency and ease for EPF members while also mitigating errors and complaints. In certain instances, certification from an employer is not required.

Navigate to the Unified Member Portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/..

Enter your UAN (Universal Account Number), password, and captcha to access your account.

Upon logging in, click on the 'Manage' tab located in the top menu.

Choose the 'Modify Basic Details' option if updates to personal information such as name, date of birth, or gender are necessary.

Fill in the essential fields with accurate details as stated on your Aadhaar card, ensuring consistency with your EPF account information.

If required, submit supporting documents (e.g., Aadhaar card, PAN card, or birth certificate) for verification purposes.

Transfer of PF accounts

The EPFO has streamlined the process for transferring PF accounts when members change employers. According to the EPFO directive issued on January 15, 2025, certain online transfer requests can now be approved without the need for approval from former or current employers. This applies to transfers between Member IDs that are associated with the same UAN issued on or after 01/10/2017 and linked with Aadhaar. It also includes transfers between Member IDs associated with different UANs issued on or after 01/10/2017 but linked with the same Aadhaar.

Additionally, transfers between Member IDs linked with the same UAN issued before 01/10/2017, linked with Aadhaar, and having identical details such as name, date of birth, and gender can proceed without employer intervention. Similarly, transfers between Member IDs associated with different UANs, with one being issued before 01/10/2017, linked with the same Aadhaar, and having matching name, date of birth, and gender details can also be processed without employer interference.

Centralised Pension Payment System

The EPFO recently introduced the Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS), shifting away from the previous decentralized pension disbursement system. Under CPPS, all Regional Offices (ROs) can now process pension claims through any branch of any scheduled commercial bank in India. This initiative aims to streamline pension disbursements by the EPFO, allowing pension claimants to use the same bank account linked to their Universal Account Number (UAN) for PF claims. This move is designed to minimize errors and payment failures caused by incorrect bank details.

When processing claims through CPPS, PPOs will be sent directly to pensioners, not to bank branches. Pensioners must submit a specified format of undertaking within one month of receiving their PPO. In the case of offline claims, such as death cases, the undertaking should be included with the claim submission.

