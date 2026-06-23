Interest rates of 200-700%: How India's instant loan apps are trapping borrowers

India's digital lending boom has brought unprecedented convenience to borrowers, but it has also exposed consumers to exorbitant borrowing costs that can turn small loans into crippling liabilities. Investigations and borrower complaints suggest that some unregulated instant loan apps are charging effective annualised interest rates ranging from 200% to over 700%, raising concerns about predatory lending practices and growing debt traps, an expert panel report, "72% of Distressed Borrowers Face Harassment: The Dark Reality Behind India's Digital Lending Boom" stated.

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Rise of digital loans

The rise of digital loans has been driven largely by younger consumers seeking quick access to funds. Gen Z accounts for 41% of first-time borrowers, with nearly 46% using loans to finance technology purchases such as smartphones and gadgets. Millennials, meanwhile, represent about 45% of personal loan borrowers and often borrow for lifestyle expenses, home improvements and entrepreneurial ventures.

While regulated banks generally offer personal loans at interest rates between 10% and 20%, an internal survey found that 45% of digital loan users were charged annual interest rates above 25%. In the case of certain unregulated platforms, effective borrowing costs have reportedly climbed to between 200% and 700%, far exceeding conventional lending rates.

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The burden is aggravated by unusually short repayment periods. Many instant loan products require borrowers to repay within seven to fourteen days. Consumers unable to meet these deadlines often take fresh loans to service existing obligations, creating a cycle of repeat borrowing that can quickly spiral into chronic indebtedness. Hidden processing fees, unclear pricing structures and misleading loan terms further inflate repayment burdens.

Digital lending applications

Consumer advocates have also flagged concerns over the collection of sensitive personal data. Several digital lending applications reportedly seek access to users' contact lists, photographs and other information as part of their verification processes. Borrowers allege that this data is sometimes used to pressure them into repayment through threats of exposing loan details to friends, relatives, colleagues or social media contacts.

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Recovery practices

Aggressive recovery practices have emerged as another major concern. An Expert Panel survey of 10,000 distressed borrowers found that 72% had experienced some form of harassment from recovery agencies. About 67% reported receiving repeated calls from multiple numbers, while 11% faced workplace or home visits and 8% encountered threats of legal action. Borrowers have also described receiving fake legal notices and facing intimidation through individuals posing as law enforcement officials.

The emotional toll of such practices can be severe. Cases of extreme psychological distress and reports linking predatory lending operations to suicides have heightened calls for stronger safeguards and stricter enforcement.

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The Reserve Bank of India has sought to address these concerns through Digital Lending Guidelines, later consolidated under the Digital Lending Directions, 2025, aimed at improving transparency and consumer protection. Technology platforms have also tightened restrictions on access to sensitive user data.

However, with borrower complaints continuing to surface, experts say effective enforcement, greater financial awareness and stronger accountability mechanisms will be critical to ensuring that the promise of instant credit does not come at an unbearable cost for consumers.

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