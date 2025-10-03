Invesco Mutual Fund unveils India Consumption Fund NFO

Invesco Mutual Fund has introduced the Invesco India Consumption Fund, an open-ended equity scheme designed to focus on companies expected to benefit from India’s expanding consumption market. The New Fund Offer (NFO) period runs October 17, allowing investors to participate by investing a minimum of ₹1,000 during the NFO. For those preferring systematic investment, the scheme offers SIP options starting at ₹100 per day or ₹500 per month, both in multiples of ₹1. The scheme charges an exit load of 0.50% for redemptions or switches within three months, with no exit load thereafter. The fund will be actively managed by portfolio managers Manish Poddar and Amit Ganatra, and benchmarked against the Nifty India Consumption TRI.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new fund seeks to allocate at least 80% of its net assets in equities and related instruments of businesses set to benefit from India’s consumption-driven growth, using a mix of top-down and bottom-up investment strategies to target both structural and cyclical opportunities.

Manish Poddar, Fund Manager, said, “India stands as one of the world’s largest markets by population, and consumption remains the largest growth theme. Rising incomes, urbanisation, and aspirational consumers, supported by lower tax rates and reforms such as GST 2.0, make the environment highly conducive for consumption-led growth. Our fund aims to invest in companies that stay relevant to India’s evolving consumer landscape.”

Saurabh Nanavati, CEO of Invesco Mutual Fund, commented, “The convergence of positive macroeconomic factors, including RBI’s rate cuts and GST reductions, is set to drive strong recovery in India’s consumption sector. The Invesco India Consumption Fund allows investors to participate in the country’s rapidly growing consumption landscape, leveraging emerging trends in the consumer market.” The fund’s launch is expected to provide investors with exposure to India’s shifting economic environment, particularly as consumer spending patterns evolve.