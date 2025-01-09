'Living with your parents is not...': Entrepreneur's bold take on finances in your 20s divides internet

Aryan Kochhar, co-founder of financial advice platform FinnFlow, has ignited a social media firestorm with his candid take on managing finances in your 20s.

His advice? Living with your parents isn’t a failure—it’s a strategy. “Living with parents in your mid-20s isn’t a ‘failure’—it’s financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence’ while you’re broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely,” he wrote in a viral post on X.

Kochhar’s pragmatic take has divided the internet. Supporters applauded his perspective, citing soaring living costs and the financial relief of staying with family. However, critics called it a compromise on personal growth.

One user countered, “Totally disagree. Being broke and lonely might ignite the fire you need to grow. If you live with your parents in your mid-20s, you risk being a reflection of their limitations.”

Living with parents in your mid 20s isn’t a ‘failure’—it’s financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence’ while you’re broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely. — Aryan Kochhar (@aryan_kochhar) January 5, 2025

Unfazed by the backlash, Kochhar responded with examples from his circle. “Most founder friends I have live at home, have dal chawal, and have more net worth than most people in their 20s. No generational wealth btw. It’s a simple mindset shift, doesn’t need an environment shift,” he said.

For Kochhar, financial independence doesn’t always mean moving out—it can mean optimizing your circumstances while pursuing success.

Others weighed in with personal anecdotes. A user shared, “I’ve lived alone for three years, and it humbled me, taught me things no book ever could. Sure, living at home saves money, but stepping out shapes you in ways you can’t imagine.” The debate has highlighted the tension between financial prudence and the transformative experience of independence.