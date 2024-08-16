Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra govt to launch its flagship scheme on August 17. Check top 5 points

Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan next week, the Maharashtra government will launch its flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin’ scheme on August 17. Under this scheme, more than one crore women in the state will receive Rs 1,500 per month as direct financial assistance, , announced Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

Deputy CM Fadnavis said that some eligible women had already received Rs 3,000 for July and August, during the scheme’s trial run on Wednesday. “We expect that more than one crore eligible women will begin receiving Rs 1,500 per month,” he added.

Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme

The flagship scheme is inspired by the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' previously implemented by the Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Maharashtra scheme has been incorporated into the supplementary budget by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

This initiative is anticipated to require an annual allocation of Rs 46,000 crore from the State exchequer. As outlined in the scheme, women between the ages of 21 and 65 belonging to underprivileged families (with an annual income limit of Rs 2.5 lakh) will receive monthly financial aid from the government.

Eligibility and scope

The scheme targets women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. While detailed eligibility guidelines are yet to be fully outlined, it is expected that the scheme will cover a wide range of women, particularly those from below the poverty line or with limited income.

Who all can get the monthly aid

The scheme is exclusively for female residents of Maharashtra.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Maharashtra.

Female applicants must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 65 years old.

Married, unmarried, abandoned, divorced, and destitute women are all eligible.

Applicants are required to have a bank account in any bank under their name.

The applicant's family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

How to apply for Mazi Ladki Bahin

Offline Registration

Women who are unable to apply online for Mazi Ladki Bahin can reach out to the following authorities for assistance:

Anganwadi Sevak/Supervisor/Chief Sevak/

Setu Suvidha Kendra

Gram Sevak

Group Resource Person (CRP)

ASHA Sevak

Ward Officer

CMM (City Mission Manager)

Mnpa Balwadi Sevak

Help Room Head

Your Sarkar Seva Kendra will have online/offline application facility available.

No fee will be charged for this application.

Ensure that when filling out the application, the applicant's name, date of birth, and address match the details on their Aadhaar card. Additionally, it is crucial to accurately fill in the bank details and mobile number.

Online Registration

The government has introduced a mobile application named Nari Shakti Doot App to facilitate citizen enrollment in the program. This app enables users to register beneficiaries for the initiative. It is designed to work on both Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded from the Play Store and App Store. The application offers online registration services for the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.