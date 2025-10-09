Navi launches Reserve Pay, EV Recharge features to broaden UPI utility

Navi has launched two new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) features — Reserve Pay and EV Recharge via Bharat Connect — aimed at widening the scope of digital payments beyond conventional person-to-person and merchant transactions. The announcement was made during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, one of Asia’s largest fintech gatherings, which brings together policymakers, financial institutions, and technology innovators to shape the future of digital finance.

Reserve Pay introduces a flexible mechanism that allows users to block a specific amount in their linked savings account or on a RuPay credit card. Multiple debits can then be made against this reserved amount as transactions are completed. This feature enhances user trust and payment security in sectors such as e-commerce, travel, food delivery, and subscription-based services, where merchants often require payment authorizations in advance.

For merchants, Reserve Pay provides greater assurance by ensuring that funds are securely set aside and debited only upon delivery or fulfillment of orders. This mechanism helps reduce cash-on-delivery risks, minimizes failed transactions, and improves cash flow predictability for businesses operating at scale.

The EV Recharge via Bharat Connect feature is designed to support India’s rapidly growing electric vehicle ecosystem. It allows EV owners to top up their charging wallets directly through the Navi app, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps or payment platforms. Leveraging the Bharat BillPay “Validate and Pay” framework, the integration ensures seamless, real-time, and transparent transactions across different charging networks. This is expected to significantly simplify the digital payment experience for EV users, a segment that has been growing rapidly as the government pushes for greater adoption of electric mobility.

According to the company, both features are being rolled out in phases across Android and iOS devices to ensure smooth adoption and user feedback integration.

Rajiv Naresh, Managing Director and CEO of Navi, said these new capabilities are designed to meet the evolving expectations of digital consumers. “With Reserve Pay and EV Recharge, we are expanding UPI’s role in everyday life. Our goal is to offer secure, interoperable solutions that address real consumer needs while supporting merchants and ecosystem partners,” he said.

These developments are closely aligned with the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) broader strategy to extend the UPI framework beyond basic transfers into more complex use cases such as recurring payments, credit-linked transactions, utilities, and mobility solutions. As UPI adoption continues to surge across India, such innovations are expected to play a critical role in driving the next phase of growth for the digital payments ecosystem.