Business Today
News
Paytm launches UPI Lite auto top-up for daily payments under Rs 500

Feature allows automatic recharge of UPI Lite balance if it falls below a set limit, comes days after Paytm launched international UPI transactions in 6 countries

The new feature comes just days after Paytm launched UPI International.

Paytm has launched Unified Payments Interface Lite automatic top-up facility for daily payments under Rs 500 that do not require a pin, parent company One97 Communications said in a release. This feature will enable users to automatically recharge their Unified Payments Interface Lite balance if it falls below the set limit, the company said.

Payments of up to Rs 500 can be made per transaction, with a daily limit of Rs 2,000, One97 Communications said. The feature is available for UPI handles on YES Bank and Axis Bank for select users, and will be expanded to all users and remaining partnered banks, the company said.

Additionally, the company has introduced a UPI statement download feature, which will allow users to view and download detailed records of all UPI transactions.

The new feature comes just days after Paytm launched UPI International. The facility allows Indian travellers to make UPI transactions in 6 foreign countries – Singapore, France, UAE, Mauritius, Bhutan and Nepal. The functionality is disabled by default and requires users to do a ‘one-time activation’ to link with the user’s bank account.

Published on: Nov 25, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
