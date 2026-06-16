PF dues: HC says EPFO cannot recover Rs 2.5 cr payout from retired employee, holds employer liable

The Telangana High Court has ruled that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) cannot recover provident fund (PF) payouts from retired employees who have already received their dues, even if the employer violated procedural requirements after surrendering its exempt PF trust status. The judgment underscores that responsibility for complying with the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 lies with employers and their PF trusts, leaving companies—not beneficiaries—vulnerable to regulatory action.

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What the court ruled

According to a report in the Economic Times, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court quashed a recovery notice issued by the EPFO to retired employee J.V. Nrupender Rao, who had been directed to return Rs 2.5 crore, along with 12% annual interest.

The court held that:

There is no statutory provision empowering the EPFO to recover such amounts from an employee merely because the employer failed to comply with PF transfer requirements.

The EPF Act is a welfare legislation that places compliance obligations on employers and exempt trusts.

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Any proceedings for alleged violations should be initiated against the company and its PF trust, not the beneficiary employee.

The recovery notice violated principles of natural justice because no prior show-cause notice or opportunity for hearing was provided to the employee.

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However, the court left open the possibility for the EPFO to initiate separate proceedings against the employer and its trust under the EPF Act.

Background of the dispute

Rao retired in 2023 and was entitled to provident fund benefits maintained through his employer's exempt PF trust.

He received Rs 2.5 crore as part settlement on July 21, 2023, and was awaiting another Rs 70 lakh, which remained blocked because the trust had invested in YES Bank bonds that were frozen following RBI directives and subsequent Supreme Court orders.

The company had surrendered its exempt PF trust status effective March 1, 2023, a key factor that later triggered the dispute.

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Under Paragraph 28(1)(ii) of the EPF Scheme, employers surrendering exemption are required to transfer members' accumulated balances to the EPFO. According to the EPFO, once exemption is surrendered, the trust cannot directly disburse PF amounts to members and must instead transfer the entire corpus to the EPFO.

Despite this, the company made the Rs 2.5 crore payment to Rao after surrendering the exemption.

EPFO's position

The EPFO argued before the court that:

The employer's trust, which had operated as an exempt establishment since August 1, 1981, was required to transfer all subscriber accumulations to the EPFO after surrendering exemption.

Instead, the employer settled part of Rao's dues directly, contrary to the EPF Act and Scheme.

The company did not initially disclose that part of the corpus was locked in frozen YES Bank bonds.

The trust could have lawfully settled members' claims before surrendering the exemption, but chose to do so afterwards.

On February 17, 2025, the EPFO issued a recovery notice asking Rao to return Rs 2.5 crore with interest within seven days.

Employee's arguments

Rao challenged the notice, contending that:

The amount represented his own lawful PF accumulations.

The EPFO had no authority to demand repayment.

He was still awaiting Rs 70 lakh that remained blocked in YES Bank bonds.

The recovery notice was arbitrary and illegal because it was issued without prior notice or a hearing.

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The High Court observed that:

There were no allegations of fraud, collusion, suppression of facts or misrepresentation by the employee.

The sole basis for the recovery notice was the alleged statutory breach by the employer's trust.

The EPF Act provides mechanisms for recovery of dues from employers, not employees.

Liability for transferring accumulated PF balances after surrender of exempt status rests entirely with the company and its trust.

The court also clarified that if any future liability arises under a specific statutory provision, the EPFO would have to issue a fresh notice detailing the legal basis and provide the employee an opportunity to be heard.

Investor takeaway

The ruling highlights the regulatory and litigation risks faced by companies operating exempt PF trusts. Employers that fail to comply with transfer requirements after surrendering exempt status could face enforcement action from the EPFO, while employees who have received their PF benefits may enjoy greater judicial protection. The judgment underscores the importance of robust governance and compliance mechanisms for corporate retirement benefit trusts, particularly during transitions from exempt to non-exempt status.